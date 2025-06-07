Eat The Rainbow, Live Longer: Study Links Diverse Flavonoid-Rich Foods To Lower Disease Risk
A colourful plate may help you live longer!
A new international study has found that people who regularly consume a wide variety of flavonoid-rich foods, such as berries, tea, apples, and dark chocolate, may significantly lower their risk of chronic diseases and live longer. The key, according to researchers, isn't just how much you eat, but how diverse your flavonoid intake is.
The research behind the discovery
The study was led by experts from Queen's University Belfast, Edith Cowan University in Perth, and the Medical University of Vienna and Universität Wien. Published in Nature Food, it tracked over 120,000 adults aged 40 to 70 over a period of more than 10 years.
The results showed that those who consumed around 500 mg of flavonoids per day had a 16% lower risk of dying from any cause. They also showed a roughly 10% lower risk of developing cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, and respiratory conditions.
But there was a twist: People who consumed flavonoids from a wider variety of foods saw even greater health benefits than those who consumed the same amount from just one or two sources, such as only tea or berries.
Why variety matters
Dr Benjamin Parmenter, ECU Research Fellow and co-lead of the study, said, "Different flavonoids come from different foods. Even if you're getting the same amount of flavonoids, having a range, like from tea, blueberries, oranges, and dark chocolate, makes a bigger difference to health."
Flavonoids are powerful bioactive compounds naturally present in plant-based foods and drinks. They help reduce inflammation, lower cholesterol, and improve blood pressure, all of which reduce the risk of chronic illness.
Beyond quantity: A wider palette of protection
Professor Aedin Cassidy of Queen's University explained,“Lab and clinical studies have long shown that flavonoids offer health benefits. What's exciting here is the evidence that both the amount and the diversity of flavonoids matter. Different flavonoids target different systems in the body, so eating a colourful, varied diet may protect you better than relying on one or two flavonoid-rich foods.”
