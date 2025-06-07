2025 NBA Free Agent Rankings: Top Stars Available This Offseason

From LeBron James to James Harden, here's a look at the biggest names set to hit NBA free agency in summer 2025, including stats, earnings, and player options.

Another All-Star nod this season proved Harden still has plenty left in the tank. While his shooting efficiency has dipped compared to his prime, he remains a top-tier offensive threat and facilitator. The veteran guard continues to be a steady contributor for the Clippers.

2024/25 stats: 22.8 PPG, 8.7 APG, 5.8 RPG, 1.5 SPG

Shooting splits: 41.0 FG%, 35.2 3P%

2024/25 earnings: $33,653,846

Career earnings: $374,374,274

Even at age 40, LeBron remains one of the top names on the market. He is expected to decline his option to explore free agency. Despite his age, his all-around production and impact keep him in the All-NBA conversation. Few players in history have maintained this level of play so deep into their career.

2024/25 stats: 24.4 PPG, 7.8 RPG, 8.2 APG, 1.0 SPG

Shooting splits: 51.3 FG%, 37.6 3P%

2024/25 earnings: $48,728,845

Career earnings: $531,322,273

After a rocky start with the Timberwolves, Randle found his groove in the second half of the season. He's a strong downhill scorer, capable playmaker, and decent three-point shooter, especially off the dribble. His presence added versatility to Minnesota's offense.

2024/25 stats: 18.7 PPG, 7.1 RPG, 4.7 APG

Shooting splits: 48.5 FG%, 34.4 3P%

2024/25 earnings: $31,695,840

Career earnings: $162,231,642

Coming off an ACL injury, Irving's decision to opt in or test the market remains a story. At 33, he still brings elite shot-making and clutch scoring, especially when healthy. His playoff resume and offensive skills make him a name to watch.

2024/25 stats: 24.7 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 4.6 APG, 1.3 SPG

Shooting splits: 47.3 FG%, 40.1 3P%

2024/25 earnings: $41,000,000

Career earnings: $315,811,186

Turner's mix of rim protection and three-point shooting gives him strong value on the open market. A key piece in Indiana's deep playoff run, he's continued his strong form with improved consistency and presence on both ends.

2024/25 stats: 15.6 PPG, 6.5 RPG, 1.5 APG, 2.0 BPG

Shooting splits: 48.1 FG%, 39.6 3P%

2024/25 earnings: $19,928,500

Career earnings: $140,436,434