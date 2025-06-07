2025 NBA Free Agent Rankings: Top Stars Available This Offseason
From LeBron James to James Harden, here's a look at the biggest names set to hit NBA free agency in summer 2025, including stats, earnings, and player options.
Another All-Star nod this season proved Harden still has plenty left in the tank. While his shooting efficiency has dipped compared to his prime, he remains a top-tier offensive threat and facilitator. The veteran guard continues to be a steady contributor for the Clippers.
2024/25 stats: 22.8 PPG, 8.7 APG, 5.8 RPG, 1.5 SPG
Shooting splits: 41.0 FG%, 35.2 3P%
2024/25 earnings: $33,653,846
Career earnings: $374,374,274
Even at age 40, LeBron remains one of the top names on the market. He is expected to decline his option to explore free agency. Despite his age, his all-around production and impact keep him in the All-NBA conversation. Few players in history have maintained this level of play so deep into their career.
2024/25 stats: 24.4 PPG, 7.8 RPG, 8.2 APG, 1.0 SPG
Shooting splits: 51.3 FG%, 37.6 3P%
2024/25 earnings: $48,728,845
Career earnings: $531,322,273
After a rocky start with the Timberwolves, Randle found his groove in the second half of the season. He's a strong downhill scorer, capable playmaker, and decent three-point shooter, especially off the dribble. His presence added versatility to Minnesota's offense.
2024/25 stats: 18.7 PPG, 7.1 RPG, 4.7 APG
Shooting splits: 48.5 FG%, 34.4 3P%
2024/25 earnings: $31,695,840
Career earnings: $162,231,642
Coming off an ACL injury, Irving's decision to opt in or test the market remains a story. At 33, he still brings elite shot-making and clutch scoring, especially when healthy. His playoff resume and offensive skills make him a name to watch.
2024/25 stats: 24.7 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 4.6 APG, 1.3 SPG
Shooting splits: 47.3 FG%, 40.1 3P%
2024/25 earnings: $41,000,000
Career earnings: $315,811,186
Turner's mix of rim protection and three-point shooting gives him strong value on the open market. A key piece in Indiana's deep playoff run, he's continued his strong form with improved consistency and presence on both ends.
2024/25 stats: 15.6 PPG, 6.5 RPG, 1.5 APG, 2.0 BPG
Shooting splits: 48.1 FG%, 39.6 3P%
2024/25 earnings: $19,928,500
Career earnings: $140,436,434
