403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
COVID-19 Update, 7 June 2025: India's Active Case Count Nears 6,000 With 391 New Infections Kerala, Delhi Lead Surge
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Covid-19 Update, June 7: India's active cases of Covid-19 yet saw another increase over the past 24 hours, data from the Union Ministry of Health revealed on Saturday as the grip of the coronavirus continued to rise over the past few weeks.
Here are the latest Covid-19 updates today in India:
- The number of active Covid-19 cases neared the 6,000 mark over the past 24 hours, data showed on Saturday. India's number of active Covid-19 cases has increased to 5,755 in the past day, the Covid dashboard of the health ministry revealed. India has reported 391 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, according to the data. This is a drop from the 498 cases that the country recorded on Friday.
- The number of Covid-1 patients who have been discharged over the past 24 hours were recorded at 760. This is a decrease from the 764 recoveries recorded on Friday. As many as four people died due to Covid-related issues over the past day, according to the data. The deaths were reported from Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra. In Maharashtra, a pregnant 45-year-old woman died in the hospital after she started having intrapartum seizures after which she became intubated. She later tested Covid-19 positive . Another 59-year-old man in Kerala with lung cancer passed away. The two other patients who died were over 60 years of age and had comorbidities.
- Kerala recorded most number of Covid-19 cases on Saturday at 127, while one person died in the state. This was followed by Gujarat and Delhi. Gujarat recorded 183 new coronavirus positive cases on Saturday, taking the active count in the state to 822, the health department said. However, no death was reported in the past 24 hours. All the cases which are emerging in Gujarat are of JN.1, LF.7, LF.7.9 and XFG variants of the Omicron family, which causes mild fever and cough, the health department said. Maharashtra on Saturday reported 86 new cases , taking the total count since January to 1,362. Of these new cases, 31 were detected in Pune city and two in its rural parts and 28 tested positive in Mumbai, an official statement said.
Also Read | Covid-19 resurgence: What is JN.1 variant? What are its symptoms?
- Uttarakhand recorded four new coronavirus positive cases on Saturday. Seven people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Dehradun on Friday, with the health department tracking down those who came in contact with them. Odisha Education Minister Nityananda Gond said the government is cautious about Covid-19 and that teachers should be trained to prevent Covid-19 infection when exposure to the virus cannot be avoided.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
- Signalrank Marks Two-Year Milestone With Strong Performance, Announces V4 Of Investment Selection Model
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- US-Based GEM Fund Commits $80 Million Investment To Vietnam's Leading Proptech Firm Meey Group
- Markets4you Celebrates 18 Years With Global Recognition, New Features, And Expanded Trading Options
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
- Akron, A 100% Cypherpunk Bitcoin Wallet, Launches To Support Spaces Protocol
CommentsNo comment