Pandemonium In Los Angeles: Intense Faceoff Between Riot Police And Anti-ICE Protestors, All Updates Here
In another show of force related to immigration sweeps, federal agents landed at a Home Depot where day laborers regularly gather in search of work. The raid at the clothing wholesaler began at approximately 9:15 am in the Fashion District. The location is less than two miles from the LA City Hall, says a NY Times report.
During the protests, dozens of federal agents were seen arriving in armored trucks and unmarked vehicles, wearing tactical gear and green camouflage. They were met by an angry and protesting anti-ICE crowd, and the show of force by the federal forces almost immediately began. Moreover, a Live Reuters video showed Los Angeles Police Department officers lined up on a downtown street wielding batons and what appeared to be less-than-lethal tear gas rifles that looked like shotguns. They were seen facing off with demonstrators after authorities had ordered crowds of protesters to disperse.
A Reuters report on the incident reads, "Early in the standoff, some protesters hurled chunks of broken concrete toward officers, and police responded by firing volleys of tear gas and pepper spray. Police also fired flash-bang concussion rounds. It was not clear whether there were any immediate arrests."
“Impromptu demonstrations had also erupted at some of the raid locations earlier in the day. One organized labor executive, David Huerta, president of the Service Employees International Union of California, was injured and detained by ICE at one site, according to an SEIU statement,” the Reuters report continued.
LAPD spokesperson Drake Madison stated that police on the scene had declared an unlawful assembly, meaning that those who failed to leave the area were subject to arrest, according to a report by Reuters.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
- Signalrank Marks Two-Year Milestone With Strong Performance, Announces V4 Of Investment Selection Model
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- US-Based GEM Fund Commits $80 Million Investment To Vietnam's Leading Proptech Firm Meey Group
- Markets4you Celebrates 18 Years With Global Recognition, New Features, And Expanded Trading Options
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
- Akron, A 100% Cypherpunk Bitcoin Wallet, Launches To Support Spaces Protocol
CommentsNo comment