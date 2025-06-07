Bengaluru Stampede: 5 Cops Suspended 2 KSCA Officials Resign CM Raises Compensation To ₹25 Lakh

MENAFN - Live Mint)Bengaluru skies lit up with firecrackers on Tuesday, June 3 - as if Diwali had come to the city early - after Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) clinched the IPL trophy for the first time in 18 years. Within a day, however, the celebrations spiralled into a tragic stampede killing 11, leading to the suspension of five senior police officers, transfer of one Karnataka government official.

As per the latest developments, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has increased the compensation for the families of those who lost their lives in the Chinnaswamy Stadium tragedy to ₹25 lakh each from the earlier ₹10 lakh per family.

Here's what we know so far:

CM's political secretary suspended; 1 transferred

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah's political secretary K Govindaraj was suspended, while Hemanth Nimbalkar, Karnataka's Additional Director General of Police (Intelligence) was transferred.

5 police officials suspended

Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B. Dayananda was among five senior police officers suspended in connection with the incident, three of whom are IPS officers.

Fans stand next to abandoned shoes and a fallen barrier following a stampede outside the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru

Not just the Karnataka government officials, but RCB heads also bore the brunt of the deadly stampede that injured over 40 others after fans thronged outside Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday, June 4.

RCB official, three others sent to 14-day judicial custody

On Friday, a city court remanded four individuals - including Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Head of Marketing and Revenue, Nikhil Sosale - to 14 days in judicial custody in connection with the fatal stampede.

Case goes to CID

Apart from transferring officials, the Karnataka government on Saturday ordered a Criminal Investigation Department (CID) investigation into the stampede case. As part of the investigation, CID officials visited the office of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) to gather preliminary information on the matter, ANI reported.

Top KSCA officials resign

As per ESPNCricinfo, top senior officials of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), secretary A Shankar and treasurer ES Jairam, have resigned from their posts, citing "moral responsibility" for the stampede. They submitted the resignations to the president of the board, Raghuram Bhat.

#ArrestKohli trends on X

The brutal stampede also left its footprints on social media. Following the tragedy, angry netizens, who were once all praise for Virat Kohli, demanded that the cricket icon be put behind bars.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli (L) holds the Indian Premier League trophy aloft alongside teammates outside the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium as they celebrate with fans winning the Indian Premier League (IPL) title, in Bengaluru on June 4, 2025. At least 11 people were killed in a stampede on June 4, as a tightly packed crowd celebrated the victory of their home cricket team in the Indian city of Bengaluru, the state's chief minister said.

Social media users even clashed with each other over #ArrestKohli trending on X, as many users claimed the stampede was because of the organisers' failure.

BJP leader demands Siddaramaiah's resignation

Union Minister of State Shobha Karandlaje launched a scathing attack on Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar, alleging they have "blood on their hands." Holding the duo directly accountable for the incident, the BJP leader demanded their resignation, according to multiple reports.