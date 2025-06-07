Meghan Markle Shares Disneyland Family Trip Video, Revives Memories Of Prince Harry's Visit In 1993
In the video, Princess Lily is seen meeting Disney princess Elsa, from the film Frozen. Meghan was also seen wearing a Minnie Mouse hat in some of the pictures that were seen in the video. Another glimpse showed a two-tier Little Mermaid-themed birthday cake for Lili.
Meghan wrote in the caption of the video,"Thank you @disneyland for giving our family two days of pure joy!” The video also brought back memories of Prince Harry when he was eight years of age, and his mother, Princess Diana, took him and Prince William to Walt Disney World in Florida, in the year 1993.
A PA report reads,"The footage was reminiscent of photos taken of the duke when he was eight and his mother Diana took him and William to Walt Disney World. At the time, the royal siblings were photographed sitting at the front of a log on the Splash Mountain ride, with adults from their mother's entourage behind them and Diana seated at the back."Also Read | Gemini can now schedule tasks, send reminders and keep you on track: Here's how
This recent Instagram post follows a number of family pictures released over recent days to celebrate the little Princess' birthday. In one of the videos, Markle is seen twerking in an attempt to bring on labor while bring pregnant with Princess Lili.
Another post featured a snap of the former Suits actress cuddling her child. She has also reflected on how Prince Harry and his daughter's bond has been one of the "sweetest bonds" to watch unfold. Prince Lili is named Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, after her great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II.
