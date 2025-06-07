Donald Trump Says Relationship With Musk Is 'Over', Warns Tesla Boss Would Face 'Serious Consequence' If...
Musk and Trump had a massive fallout with the tech mogul departing from the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), his joint project, which aimed at reducing federal expenses through extensive means. DOGE had made major headway in cutting down federal expenditure till Musk decided to part ways with the Trump administration, and has gone all berserk, even criticizing Trump publicly on social media.
According to NBC, the President clearly stated that he has no desire to mend his relationship with Musk after the ongoing feud went into the public view for the entire week. When asked whether his relationship with Musk is over, Trump responded, saying,“I would assume so, yeah,” according to NBC.
The President also asserted that he had no intention of speaking with Musk anytime soon, as he is too busy doing other things. Trump also claimed that the SpaceX CEO is currently being“disrespectful to the office of the President.”Also Read | Donald Trump and Epstein connection: Journalist drops explosive allegations
“I think it's a very bad thing, because he's very disrespectful. You could not disrespect the office of the President,” Trump was quoted as saying. Earlier on Thursday, he had expressed his disappointment regarding Musk's opposition to his "big, beautiful bill", especially considering that the X CEO already knew the workings of the bill well in advance.“I'm very disappointed because Elon knew the inner workings of this bill. I'm very disappointed in Elon. I've helped Elon a lot," Trump said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
- Signalrank Marks Two-Year Milestone With Strong Performance, Announces V4 Of Investment Selection Model
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- US-Based GEM Fund Commits $80 Million Investment To Vietnam's Leading Proptech Firm Meey Group
- Markets4you Celebrates 18 Years With Global Recognition, New Features, And Expanded Trading Options
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
- Akron, A 100% Cypherpunk Bitcoin Wallet, Launches To Support Spaces Protocol
CommentsNo comment