Dr. Lindsay Martel Montgomery Advocates For Centering Indigenous Voices In Archaeological Research

In the evolving landscape of archaeological research, Dr. Lindsay Martel Montgomery emerges as a prominent and courageous advocate for an approach that not only acknowledges but centers Indigenous perspectives, governance, and knowledge systems. Her work exemplifies a broader movement to reimagine archaeology as a collaborative, ethical, and community-grounded discipline. As an Associate Professor in the Department of Anthropology and the Centre for Indigenous Studies at the University of Toronto, Dr. Montgomery is helping to set a new international standard for how archaeology can evolve with social justice at its core.

A Commitment to Collaborative Research and Relational Practice

At the heart of Dr. Lindsay Martel Montgomery's work lies a commitment to collaborative methodologies. She emphasizes that the future of archaeology must be defined by partnerships with descendants and local communities. Her leadership in the Picuris Pueblo Archaeological Research Project (PPARP) demonstrates a deep, reciprocal relationship with the Tribal Nation in northern New Mexico. Rather than conducting extractive research, the project is designed with the Picuris Tribal Council to ensure community needs and priorities shape all aspects of the research-from question development to data analysis and interpretation.

“Archaeology must be about more than discovery,” Dr. Montgomery says.“It must be about relationships-building trust, sharing intellectual authority, and honoring the knowledge systems that have existed long before universities or academic institutions.” For Dr. Montgomery, collaboration is not merely a research strategy; it is an ethical imperative and a decolonial commitment.

Upholding Indigenous Data Sovereignty

Dr. Lindsay Martel Montgomery integrates the principles of Indigenous data sovereignty into all facets of her research. The CARE Principles-Collective benefit, Authority to control, Responsibility, and Ethics-serve as a foundational guide for her work. These principles challenge traditional academic frameworks that often marginalised Indigenous communities' rights over their own histories and cultural data.

By allowing Indigenous partners to retain control over the stewardship, storage, and future use of archaeological data, Dr. Montgomery fosters a model of shared responsibility and long-term accountability. Her publications, such as The Archaeology of Settler Colonialism in North America, critique historic archaeological practices and push for a future where Black and Indigenous communities are not merely subjects of research but co-authors of the archaeological record.

Redefining the Classroom: Transforming Pedagogy and Power

At the University of Toronto, Dr. Lindsay Martel Montgomery is equally transformative in the classroom. Her teaching goes far beyond traditional lectures-it serves as a platform for critical pedagogy and co-learning. Courses like“Indigenous Archaeologies” and“Fight the Power,” expose students to non-Western epistemologies, challenge them to interrogate colonial power structures, and prepare them to become politically-engaged researchers.

Dr. Montgomery regularly incorporates BIPOC scholars into her syllabi, allowing students to engage directly with perspectives that have historically been excluded from academic discourse. These engagements are an essential aspect of her anti-colonial approach to changing what voices and experiences are considered valid within the discipline of archaeology.

Additionally, her courses often include applied components, such as student partnerships with Indigenous-led organizations and applied research with museum collections and exhibition design. These experiential learning opportunities cultivate cultural humility and show students how critical and ethical practices can be implemented in real-world contexts.

Expanding the Global Dialogue on Ethical Archaeology

Dr. Lindsay Martel Montgomery's influence reaches far beyond the U.S. and Canada. She is increasingly recognized as a global leader in ethical, community-centered archaeological research. Her work is frequently cited in scholarly journals and has contributed to shaping policy discussions in institutions across Europe, New Zealand, and the Americas. Most recently, she co-authored a landmark article inSAPIENS outlining the Journal of Social Archaeology a roadmap for integrating anti-colonial and collaborative approaches Indigenous governance structures into archaeological practice. This framework of“reclamation” is now being referenced by researchers, museums and universities seeking to redesign their research ethics protocols.

Dr. Montgomery is also a sought-after speaker at conferences and symposia, where she shares practical strategies for community engagement, anti-colonial research design, and museum decolonization. Her workshops on decolonizing pedagogy and anti-racism in heritage interpretation have helped scholars, curators, and administrators rethink how Indigenous belongings are displayed and contextualized, ensuring consent and collaboration at every level.

Looking Ahead: Archaeology as a Tool for Justice

As the archaeological field confronts calls for decolonization and reparative justice, Dr. Lindsay Martel Montgomery continues to challenge institutions to move beyond performative gestures. For her, it is not enough to acknowledge past wrongs-archaeologists must actively work to change structures, redistribute power, and repair harm.“True decolonization is not symbolic,” she insists.“It's material. It;s about who leads the research, how benefits are distributed, and whose stories are prioritized.” This perspective is evident in every aspect of her work-from her syllabus design to her field collaborations and publications.

In an era where conversations about colonial legacies and social justice are at the forefront, Dr. Montgomery's scholarship and activism offer a model for transformation. She bridges theory and practice with clarity, compassion, and a deep sense of responsibility. Her work

not only critiques the colonial foundations of archaeology but also lays out a roadmap for a more inclusive and equitable discipline.

Her vision is bold but clear: archaeology must serve the communities it studies, not the institutions that fund it. And in pursuing that vision, she continues to set a new global standard for ethical engagement.