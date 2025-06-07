Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Bengaluru Man Kills Wife, Carries Severed Head To Police Station

Bengaluru Man Kills Wife, Carries Severed Head To Police Station


2025-06-07 03:07:11
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Bengaluru: A 26-year-old man allegedly beheaded his wife following a heated argument on the outskirts of Bengaluru after he suspected her of having an extra-marital affair, police said on Saturday.

After killing Manasa, Shankar travelled with her severed head on his scooter to the nearest police station and confessed to the crime, they said.

The man was later arrested, police said, adding that the incident occurred at Heelalige village, near Chandapura, Anekal taluk late on Friday.

According to the police, the couple were married for over five years and have a four-year-old daughter.

Both of them worked in private firms. He worked in Koramangala, while she worked in Bommasandra.

Read Also Man's Body Found In Dumped Bag In J&K's Udhampur; Wife Among 3 Arrested Boy Injured In Scuffle Outside SP College In Srinagar, Hospitalized

During interrogation, Shankar told police that recently, he discovered that his wife had an affair with someone else and this led to a quarrel between them, following which she went to her mother's house.

On Friday, around 8 pm, she returned home to work out a compromise, citing their daughter as a reason. She also denied her involvement in any extra-marital affair, a senior police officer said.

The couple again indulged in a heated argument. During the quarrel, he took a sickle and beheaded her. He left the rest of her body inside the house and travelled with her severed head on a scooter to the police station, the officer said.

During interrogation, Shankar told police that recently, he discovered that his wife had an affair with someone else and this led to a quarrel between them, following which she went to her mother's house.

On Friday, around 8 pm, she returned home to work out a compromise, citing their daughter as a reason. She also denied her involvement in any extra-marital affair, a senior police officer said.

The couple again indulged in a heated argument. During the quarrel, he took a sickle and beheaded her. He left the rest of her body inside the house and travelled with her severed head on a scooter to the police station, the officer said.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000
Donate Now Donate Now

CLICK FOR DETAILS

MENAFN07062025000215011059ID1109648303

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search