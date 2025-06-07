Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kerala Woman Held For Marrying, Duping Multiple Men

Kerala Woman Held For Marrying, Duping Multiple Men


2025-06-07 03:07:10
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Thiruvananthapuram : A woman, accused of marrying several men and duping them, has been arrested as she was about to marry her latest victim, a panchayat member from Aryanad here, police said on Saturday.

The woman was arrested on Friday and an FIR was registered against her on the same day after her intentions were discovered by the groom just hours before the wedding, police said.

An officer at Aryanad police station, where the case was registered, said that the groom found out about her previous marriages when he examined her bag while she was getting ready for the wedding.

He informed the police and she was arrested, the officer said.

According to the complainant-groom, she contacted him over the phone in May by initially posing as her own mother and talked about a marriage proposal.

Read Also When Love Is One-Sided in a Kashmiri Marriage Big Fat Kashmiri Weddings Are Breaking Families

Thereafter, she called and messaged him as herself and claimed that she was unmarried and adopted and that her mother was not interested in marrying her off, the panchayat member said in his complaint.

She convinced him to get married and June 6 was fixed as the wedding date.

The complainant has claimed that he suffered a loss of Rs 7.5 lakh that he had spent on wedding preparations.

Police said an investigation has been launched to find out how many men the woman had duped in this manner.

According to a preliminary investigation, the accused woman has been married 7-8 times already, police said.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000
Donate Now Donate Now

CLICK FOR DETAILS

MENAFN07062025000215011059ID1109648302

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search