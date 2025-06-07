LG Sinha Reviews Amarnath Yatra Prep As 3.3 Lakh Register

The meeting focused on strengthening arrangements and improving facilities for pilgrims. The LG emphasized ensuring a safe, smooth, and spiritually fulfilling journey for all devotees, stating that the safety and well-being of pilgrims remains the top priority.

Board members including Swami Avdheshanand Giri Ji Maharaj, Kailash Mehra Sadhu, K.K. Sharma, K.N. Rai, Mukesh Garg, Shailesh Raina, Simridhi Bindroo, Suresh Haware, and Vishwamurti Shastri participated in the discussions. Key issues such as disaster preparedness, insurance cover, sanitation, medical facilities, telecom connectivity, and a digital pre-paid system for service hiring were reviewed.

The meeting also assessed progress on infrastructure projects and called for their timely completion. Other topics included establishment of Yatri Niwas and transit camps, expansion of Prasad counters, operationalization of facilitation centres, issuance of RFID cards, and improved registration and verification systems.

CEO of the Shrine Board, Mandeep K. Bhandari, gave a detailed presentation on the Yatra arrangements. As of now, over 3.31 lakh pilgrims have registered for the Yatra.

This year's Yatra will commence from both the Pahalgam and Baltal routes on July 3 and will conclude on August 9, coinciding with Raksha Bandhan.

Senior officials from the UT administration, police, BRO, and SASB attended the meeting in person and virtually.

