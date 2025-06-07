Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukraine Hits 174 Of 215 Russian Air Attack Units

2025-06-07 03:04:53
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Ukrainian air defenses said Saturday they repelled a major Russian overnight assault, disabling 174 of 215 air attack units, Azernews reports.

According to the Air Force, the attack began late Friday and included 206 Shahed drones and simulators launched from Bryansk, Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, and occupied Crimea.

In addition, Russia launched two Iskander-M ballistic missiles from Voronezh, six Kh-59/69 guided missiles from Zaporizhzhia's airspace, and one Iskander-K cruise missile from Rostov.

Ukraine's defense forces claimed to have destroyed 87 drones and neutralized 80 others using electronic warfare. All six Kh-59/69 guided missiles and the cruise missile were also intercepted. The assault affected 10 locations, with debris reported in seven.

