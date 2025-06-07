Azerbaijan Wins First-Ever European Chovgan Championship
In the final match, the Azerbaijani team faced the team from Malta and secured a confident victory with a score of 6–2. With this result, our team claimed the tournament trophy and opened a new chapter in the history of Chovgan.
It should be noted that the European Championship began on June 5, 2025, with six countries participating in the tournament - Azerbaijan, Turkey, Hungary, Malta, Poland, and the United Kingdom.
According to the draw, Azerbaijan's national team played its first match against Turkey on June 5 and won with a score of 3–0. In the semi-final held on June 6, our national team maintained its dominance, defeating Hungary 4–0.
As a reminder, according to the international Chovgan calendar, the next major continental tournaments will be held in early September in Uzbekistan (Asia), at the end of September in Nigeria (Africa), and in November in Buenos Aires (South America).
