War Update: 119 Clashes On Front Lines Since Early Morning, Fighting Ongoing In Seven Sectors

From across the border, Russian forces shelled multiple border settlements in the Sumy region, including Marchykhyna Buda, Pokrovka, Prokhody, Turia, Marine, Seredyna-Buda, Kliusy, Velyka Pysarivka, Tymofiivka, and Pokrovske. Russian aircraft also launched a strike near Osoivka in the Sumy region.

In the Kharkiv sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled a Russian assault near Vovchansk.

In the Kupiansk sector, active combat is ongoing near Stepova Novoselivka.

In the Lyman sector, Russian forces launched 16 attacks near Hrekivka, Novyi Myr, Ridkodub, Zelena Dolyna, Torske, and Bilohorivka. Five clashes are ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian forces repelled nine assaults near Chasiv Yar, heading toward Bila Hora and Predtechyne.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy launched nine attacks near Toretsk, Dyliivka, and Yablunivka. Two fights are still underway.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Russian troops attempted 45 assaults across a wide area including Poltavka, Myroliubivka, Myrne, Yelyzavetivka, Promin, Lysivka, Novoserhiivka, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, Horikhove, Kotliarivka, Bohdanivka, Novoukrainka, and Andriivka. Ukrainian defenders repelled 38 attacks, with seven clashes ongoing. Russian aircraft struck Sukhyi Yar and Novoekonomichne.

In the Novopavlivka sector, Ukrainian troops held off 16 attacks near Bahatyr, Vesele, Burlatske, and Vilne Pole. Four battles continue. Russian airstrikes targeted Shevchenko, Komyshuvakha, Maliivka, and Olhivske.

In the Huliaipole sector, one Russian assault near Malynivka was stopped, with three more clashes still ongoing. Zaliznychne was struck from the air.

In the Orikhiv sector, one enemy assault toward Novoandriivka was repelled.

In the Dnipro River sector, Russian forces made two unsuccessful attempts to advance.

In the Kursk sector, Ukrainian troops repelled nine attacks, with four fights still active. Russian forces launched 33 guided aerial bombs and 101 artillery strikes.

In other sectors, the situation remained largely unchanged.

Earlier, Ukrainian forces successfully eliminated a group of Russian troops attempting an assault in the Sumy region, taking one soldier prisoner.

