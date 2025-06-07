Russia's Strikes Not Retaliation But Annihilation Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was said in his evening video address , reports Ukrinform.

Zelensky emphasized: "Whatever anyone says, these Russian strikes are not 'retaliation' but 'annihilation'. They want total destruction of life."

He added: "In every city and village on occupied territory, you can clearly see what the arrival of Russia means. The occupiers only care about military infrastructure and their ability to remove everything valuable from Ukraine."

The President stressed that "in over 11 years of Russia's war against Ukraine, they have brought only one new thing to our land - and this is indeed Russia's most common product - ruins and death."

"We must continue to resist this," Zelensky underscored.

He also thanked everyone worldwide who helps Ukraine and warned: "No form of pressure on Russia should be weakened - neither those already applied nor those in preparation. The Russians are preparing to continue the war and ignore all peace proposals. They must be held accountable."

As reported by Ukrinform, on June 7 around 17:30, Russian forces struck Kharkiv with two guided aerial bombs, hitting the children's railway in the Shevchenkivskyi district and private residential areas in the Kyivskyi district. According to the latest data, more than 40 people were injured and one person was killed.