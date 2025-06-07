Weekly Review Of Azerbaijan's Precious Metals Market

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 7. The price of an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan fell by 89.6 manat, or $52.7 (1.6 percent), at the end of this week, Trend reports. The weighted average cost of an ounce of gold increased by 66.3 manat, or $39 (1.2 percent), compared to last week's figure, totaling 5,695 manat ($3,350).

Gold ounce value change May 26 5,694 manat ($3,349) June 2 5,637 manat ($3,315) May 27 5,662 manat ($3,330) June 3 5,716 manat ($3,362) May 28 - June 4 5,703 manat ($3,354) May 29 5,558 manat ($3,269) June 5 5,726 manat ($3,368) May 30 5,603 manat ($3,295) June 6 - Average weekly rate 5,629 manat ($3,311) Average weekly rate 5,695 manat ($3,350)

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan increased by 2.30 manat, or $1.35 (4.1 percent), this week. The weighted average cost of an ounce of silver amounted to 57.8 manat, or $34, which is 2.44 percent, or 1.38 manat ($0.81), more than last week's figure.

Silver ounce value change May 26 56.9 manat ($33.4) June 2 56.2 manat ($33) May 27 56.5 manat ($33.2) June 3 58.1 manat ($34.1) May 28 - June 4 58.5 manat ($34.4) May 29 56.4 manat ($33.1) June 5 58.6 manat ($34.4) May 23 56 manat ($32.9) June 6 - Average weekly rate 56.5 manat ($33.2) Average weekly rate 57.8 manat ($34)

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan this week surged by 75.4 manat, or $44.3 (4.2 percent). The weighted average cost of an ounce of platinum decreased by 14.7 manat, or $8.64 (0.8 percent), to 1,829 manat ($1,075) compared to last week's figure.

Platinum ounce value change May 26 1,865 manat ($1,097) June 2 1,792 manat ($1,054) May 27 1,844 manat ($1,084) June 3 1,815 manat ($1,067) May 28 - June 4 1,843 manat ($1,084) May 29 1,837 manat ($1,080) June 5 1,867 manat ($1,098) May 30 1,830 manat ($1,076) June 6 - Average weekly rate 1,844 manat ($1,084) Average weekly rate 1,829 manat ($1,075)

During the week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan rose by 49.9 manat ($29.3), or 3 percent. The weighted average price of an ounce of palladium increased by 13.7 manat ($8), or 0.8 percent, compared to last week, to 1,687 manat ($992.3).

Palladium ounce value change May 26 1,706 manat ($1,003) June 2 1,651 manat ($971.1) May 27 1,677 manat ($986.4) June 3 1,684 manat ($990.5) May 28 - June 4 1,710 manat ($1,005) May 29 1,660 manat ($976.4) June 5 1,701 manat ($1,000) May 30 1,649 manat ($970) June 6 - Average weekly rate 1,673 manat ($984.1) Average weekly rate 1,687 manat ($992.3)

Azerbaijan did not publish exchange rate data on May 28 – Independence Day and June 6 – Eid al-Adhay, as the dates fell on non-working days.