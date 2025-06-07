Weekly Review Of Azerbaijan's Precious Metals Market
Gold ounce value change
May 26
5,694 manat ($3,349)
June 2
5,637 manat ($3,315)
May 27
5,662 manat ($3,330)
June 3
5,716 manat ($3,362)
May 28
-
June 4
5,703 manat ($3,354)
May 29
5,558 manat ($3,269)
June 5
5,726 manat ($3,368)
May 30
5,603 manat ($3,295)
June 6
-
Average weekly rate
5,629 manat ($3,311)
Average weekly rate
|
5,695 manat ($3,350)
The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan increased by 2.30 manat, or $1.35 (4.1 percent), this week. The weighted average cost of an ounce of silver amounted to 57.8 manat, or $34, which is 2.44 percent, or 1.38 manat ($0.81), more than last week's figure.
Silver ounce value change
May 26
56.9 manat ($33.4)
June 2
56.2 manat ($33)
May 27
56.5 manat ($33.2)
June 3
58.1 manat ($34.1)
May 28
-
June 4
58.5 manat ($34.4)
May 29
56.4 manat ($33.1)
June 5
58.6 manat ($34.4)
May 23
56 manat ($32.9)
June 6
-
Average weekly rate
56.5 manat ($33.2)
Average weekly rate
57.8 manat ($34)
The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan this week surged by 75.4 manat, or $44.3 (4.2 percent). The weighted average cost of an ounce of platinum decreased by 14.7 manat, or $8.64 (0.8 percent), to 1,829 manat ($1,075) compared to last week's figure.
Platinum ounce value change
May 26
1,865 manat ($1,097)
June 2
1,792 manat ($1,054)
May 27
1,844 manat ($1,084)
June 3
1,815 manat ($1,067)
May 28
-
June 4
1,843 manat ($1,084)
May 29
1,837 manat ($1,080)
June 5
1,867 manat ($1,098)
May 30
1,830 manat ($1,076)
June 6
-
Average weekly rate
1,844 manat ($1,084)
Average weekly rate
1,829 manat ($1,075)
During the week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan rose by 49.9 manat ($29.3), or 3 percent. The weighted average price of an ounce of palladium increased by 13.7 manat ($8), or 0.8 percent, compared to last week, to 1,687 manat ($992.3).
Palladium ounce value change
May 26
1,706 manat ($1,003)
June 2
1,651 manat ($971.1)
May 27
1,677 manat ($986.4)
June 3
1,684 manat ($990.5)
May 28
-
June 4
1,710 manat ($1,005)
May 29
1,660 manat ($976.4)
June 5
1,701 manat ($1,000)
May 30
1,649 manat ($970)
June 6
-
Average weekly rate
1,673 manat ($984.1)
Average weekly rate
1,687 manat ($992.3)
Azerbaijan did not publish exchange rate data on May 28 – Independence Day and June 6 – Eid al-Adhay, as the dates fell on non-working days.
