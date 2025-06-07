Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
US, France Tackles Importance Of Direct Talks Between Russia, Ukraine


2025-06-07 03:02:51
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, June 7 (KUNA) -- US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke on Saturday with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot about developments in the Middle East and Russia-Ukraine war.
US Spokesperson Tammy Bruce said the two sides also discussed ongoing efforts to facilitate an end to the war in Ukraine.
Secretary Rubio underscored the importance of continued direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine to achieve a lasting peace.
They also reiterated their shared commitment to preventing Iran from developing or obtaining a nuclear weapon. (end)
