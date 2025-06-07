Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Qatari, French Leaders Discuss Gaza


2025-06-07
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, June 7 (KUNA) -- Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamd Al Thani received a phone call from French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday where they discussed the bilateral ties, and regional and international of common concern.
Both leaders reviewed the latest developments of the situations in Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, according to a statement from the Amiri Diwan. (end)
