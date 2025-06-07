Pakistan PM Sharif Pays Tribute To 'Brave Soldiers' On Eid Al Adha

As Pakistan celebrated Eid Al Adha on Saturday, June 7, its Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took the opportunity to honour the sacrifices of the "brave soldiers of our Armed Forces."

"As we offer the symbolic sacrifice today, let us also honour the sacrifices of our valiant sons of the soil, especially the brave soldiers of our Armed Forces, who have once again proven their unmatched courage, professionalism, and resolve in the successful conduct of Operation Bunyan Um Marsoos," the Pakistan premier said in a post on X.

After tensions escalated between nuclear-armed neighbours Pakistan and India following the Pahalgam attack in Kashmir in April, India launched its military campaign 'Operation Sindoor.' Pakistan responded with Operation Bunyan Um Marsoos.

After four days of conflict, US President Donald Trump brokered a "full and immediate ceasefire".

"Their steadfast defence of our sovereignty and territorial integrity during the recent military aggression by India has written a new and glorious chapter in our nation's history. The entire country salutes their selfless service as well as the sacrifice of our innocent civilians," he further said.

The 73-year-old also took the moment to reflect on the suffering of Palestinian "brothers and sisters."

"This Eid also reinforces the values of empathy and compassion. We must remember and reach out to those in need, particularly our Palestinian brothers and sisters who continue to suffer from inhumane atrocities and hunger under a ruthless blockade," Sharif said.

"Let us also draw inspiration from this Eid day to promote peace, justice, and compassion in our society and beyond," he added.

Eid greetings to world leaders

Sharif also had telephonic conversations with several leaders from around the world and wished them on the blessed occasion of Eid Al Adha.

Sharif wished Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on the occasion and expressed his gratitude for Cairo's constructive role during the recent Pakistan-India crisis.

Sharif also spoke to Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani as well as Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al Hamad Al Mubarak Al Sabah, the Crown Prince of Kuwait.