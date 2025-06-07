Eid Al Adha In UAE: Hundreds Of Workers Celebrate Win Car, Flight Tickets

Hundreds of workers celebrated Eid Al Adha with various activities, competitions, and raffle draws winning valuable prize, including a car and flight tickets.

Held under the slogan 'Eid with Our Workers : Joy and Happiness', the activities were organised by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) at 10 locations across the UAE.

“Celebrating and honouring workers during holidays and national occasions is an integral part of MoHRE's sustainable strategy", said the ministry, adding:“(Our) objective is to bring joy to workers and enhance their wellbeing, quality of life, and psychological and social stability, while fostering a sense of belonging to the community and motivating them to give their best.”

Eid Al Adha events were held at workers' compounds in Jebel Ali, Al Quoz, and Muhaisnah in Dubai; Mussafah and Hameem Worker City in Abu Dhabi; Al Sajaa in Sharjah; the Industrial Areas in Ajman and Umm Al Quwain; RAKEZ in Ras Al Khaimah; and Al Hail Industrial Area in Fujairah.

Partners from the government and private sectors took part in the celebrations, including the Ministry of Interior; Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Ports Security; the General Commands of Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Sharjah Police; and municipalities across the country.

Partners also include Abu Dhabi Ports Group; the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai; Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority; Dubai Civil Defence; the Permanent Committee for Labour Affairs in the Emirate of Dubai; Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA); the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai; Sharjah's Labour Standards Development Authority; the National Ambulance; Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services; and Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ).

MoHRE underscored the Eid celebrations“highlight the significant role that workers in the UAE play in driving the country's development, supporting its ambitious and pioneering economic vision, and cementing its status as a premier global destination for living, investing, and working.”