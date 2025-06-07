Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Indians Can Enter Philippines Visa-Free From June 8


2025-06-07 02:19:51
Travelling to the Philippines for Indians is now easier and simpler. Indians can enter the Philippines without a visa for a non-extendible and non-convertible period of 14 days for tourism purposes starting Sunday (June 8), the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai announced on Saturday.

In addition, Indian nationals holding valid and current American, Japanese, Australian, Canadian, Schengen, Singapore or United Kingdom (AJACSSUK) visas or residence permits may stay in the Philippines longer without a visa for a non-extendible period of 30 days for tourism, upon presenting a passport valid for at least six months beyond the contemplated stay, and return or onward ticket to the next country of destination.

The updated visa-free privileges for Indian nationals may be availed of at any Philippine port of entry, and are not convertible to a visa-based stay or other admission status categories.

“Indian nationals must also not have any derogatory record with the Bureau of Immigration (BI) in order to be admitted into the country without a visa,” the Philippine Consulate noted in its Facebook post.

How to avail of the 14-day visa-free entry?

Indians must present a passport valid for at least six months. Also required are confirmed hotel accommodation or booking, proof of financial capacity, and return or onward ticket to the next country of destination.

Indian nationals transiting in the Philippines or entering the country for long-term visits and non-tourism activities are required to apply for an appropriate Philippine visa at a Philippine Embassy or Consulate in their country or origin, place of legal residence, or any country that requires entry visas for Indian nationals.

