The historic Epsom Downs Racecourse in Surrey, south of England, will again become the theatre of dreams this weekend as the flat-racing spotlight turns to the historic Epsom Derby Festival.

A cornerstone of British racing, the two-day extravaganza features two epic Group 1 races – the Epsom Oaks (G1) on Friday and the Epsom Derby on Saturday.

As Dubai's royal blue juggernaut - Godolphin - launches a global charge with nearly 40 runners competing at top-tier race meetings across four continents the primary focus will be on the sweeping Downs of Surrey in addition to the grandstands of Saratoga and Belmont Park in America,

With 189 wins, 47 stakes victories, and 6 Group 1s already under their belt in 2025, this weekend's goal is clear: keep the momentum galloping.

On Friday, attention turns to the Group 1 Epsom Oaks, where the unbeaten Desert Flower bids to emulate the great Kazzia, Godolphin's 2002 heroine, by completing the rare 1,000 Guineas–Oaks double.

Godolphin will be hoping that the winning mentality fuels Desert Flower as she tackles the mile-and-a-half classic, a race Charlie Appleby has yet to win.

“Desert Flower has been faultless to date and looks great,” said the big-race-winning handler.“We all know that the trip is going to be the question mark, and we won't know whether she stays until we run her over it.

“She looks like a filly who will get a mile and a half and, as far as we are concerned, she has won the best trial for the race.”

Trained by Charlie Appleby, the Desert Flower stayed on strongly when making all on her seasonal return in the 1,000 Guineas, hitting the line well to beat Flight by a length.

The Oaks was founded by the 12th Earl of Derby, Edward Smith-Stanley, and named after his estate, The Oaks, located near Epsom. The first running was held in 1779, one year before the inaugural Epsom Derby.

The Coronation Cup, a classic contest for older horses first held in 1902 to commemorate the coronation of King Edward VII, who succeeded Queen Victoria, is the main supporting race.

Godolphin's Ancient Wisdom returns to the track where he contested the Derby last year as he seeks to add his name to Godolphin's past champions like Daylami, Ghaiyyath, and Mutafaweq.

Now a year older and more experienced, the Futurity Trophy winner will hope rain plays to his strengths.

Supporting Friday's Classic card is the Woodcote Stakes where Maximized will aim to echo the path once taken by Pinatubo while the exciting Hallasan lines up in the Surrey Stakes, hoping to follow in Space Blues' illustrious hoofprints.

The ultimate prize comes Saturday: the Epsom Derby, a race Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has relentlessly pursued for decades and has won it three times. The legendary Lammtarra, who was schooled in Dubai by Saeed bin Suroor during the winter and then dispatched to England for the summer season, triumphed in 1995 under choirboy Walter Swinburn.

Lammtarra, one of the original Godolphin superstars with wins in the King George (G1) and Arc (G1) raced in the Green silks with white sleeves and a red cap of Sheikh Saeed bin Maktoum Al Maktoum.

This year Godolphin sends out Ruling Court who will seek to replicate the victories of Masar ( 2018) and Adayar (2021).

This race carries deeper resonance as it is run in honour of the Aga Khan IV, whose own Derby legacy is profound, having won the great race five times, with Shergar (1981), Shahrastani (1986) Kahyasi (1988), Sinndar (2000) and Harzand (2016).

While Epsom steals the spotlight, the transatlantic leg of Godolphin's campaign is just as ambitious. At Saratoga, Think Big and Good Cheer aim for Grade 1 riches in the Jaipur and Acorn Stakes, respectively.

Meanwhile, all eyes will be on Kentucky Derby winner Sovereignty, trained by William Mott, as he contests the Grade 1 Belmont Stakes, the climactic jewel in America's Triple Crown. Victory here would further entrench Godolphin's dominance across hemispheres.

The passion instilled by Sheikh Mohammed and the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum remains the heartbeat of UAE racing. Their legacy is not just in the number of wins but in the relentless pursuit of racing immortality.