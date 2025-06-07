GOODBY SILVERSTEIN & PARTNERS TAKES HOME BEST OF SHOW AT THE 2025 AAF AMERICAN ADVERTISING AWARDS
Celebrating these achievements highlights our creativity and the impact of effective advertising on clients' successPost this
The American Advertising Awards are widely acknowledged as the largest and most representative competition of its kind. Campaigns need to advance through both local and regional levels of the three-tier competition before they can become eligible for the national prize. In all, just 51 Gold ADDYs were awarded among Professionals.
"Competition in the ADDYs gives us a chance to see how we stack up against the best in the business," said Chris Beresford-Hill, Worldwide Chief Creative Officer at BBDO who served as the first-ever Competition Chair for this Year's American Advertising Awards. "It's exciting to measure our work against the industry's top talents and learn from what others are doing. It pushes us all to elevate our game." He added, "I'm thrilled to see so much exceptional work being recognized through the ADDYs. Celebrating these achievements not only highlights our creativity but also reinforces the impact of effective advertising on our clients' success."
"The Other Hand" campaign notes how "99% of people eat Cheetos with their dominant hand. Using your other hand? It's a Cheetos thing." It's the second time in the past three years that work for Cheetos from Goodby Silverstein & Partners has taken home "Best of Show."
In addition to the overall "Bests of Show," other notable campaigns recognized at this year's American Advertising Awards included:
-
Special Judges Awards were presented to Rise and Shine & Partners for "Supercuts Real Dumb Coupon" for Regis Corporation; Goodby Silverstein & Partners for "Ask Dali" for the Dali Museum; and BBDO Worldwide for "Tail Orchestra" for Pedigree
Three Mosaic ADDYs for work that exemplifies a spirit of diversity and inclusion were presented to Whiskey Design for its "Artisan Remix Can Series" for Vine Street Brewing; Cannonball, for the "Superhero Project" for Superhero Project; and Harris Media Company for "When We Got the Call" for the LifeCenter Organ Donor Network
You can view these Special Awards, along with all of the winning work, at americanadvertisingawards/winners .
Summing up, Beresford-Hill said, "Congratulations to all the winners of this year's ADDY Awards! Your creativity and hard work exemplify the best of our industry. You've set the bar high for all of us!"
ABOUT AAF
The AAF's Board of Directors guides and oversees the Federation's signature events and initiatives, including the Advertising Hall of Fame, Advertising Hall of Achievement, American Advertising Awards, Advertising Day on the Hill, Most Promising Multicultural Students Program, and HBCUs for Advertising – all serving the Federation's 35,000+ professional members nationwide, 4,000+ students and educators, and more than 60+ corporate members spanning media and tech companies, advertisers and agencies. Established in 1905, the American Advertising Federation (AAF), acts as "The Unifying Voice for Advertising." Visit .
SOURCE American Advertising FederationWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
- Signalrank Marks Two-Year Milestone With Strong Performance, Announces V4 Of Investment Selection Model
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- US-Based GEM Fund Commits $80 Million Investment To Vietnam's Leading Proptech Firm Meey Group
- Markets4you Celebrates 18 Years With Global Recognition, New Features, And Expanded Trading Options
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
- Akron, A 100% Cypherpunk Bitcoin Wallet, Launches To Support Spaces Protocol
CommentsNo comment