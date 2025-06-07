GOODBY SILVERSTEIN & PARTNERS TAKES HOME BEST OF SHOW AT THE 2025 AAF AMERICAN ADVERTISING AWARDS

Celebrating these achievements highlights our creativity and the impact of effective advertising on clients' success

Post this

The American Advertising Awards are widely acknowledged as the largest and most representative competition of its kind. Campaigns need to advance through both local and regional levels of the three-tier competition before they can become eligible for the national prize. In all, just 51 Gold ADDYs were awarded among Professionals.

"Competition in the ADDYs gives us a chance to see how we stack up against the best in the business," said Chris Beresford-Hill, Worldwide Chief Creative Officer at BBDO who served as the first-ever Competition Chair for this Year's American Advertising Awards. "It's exciting to measure our work against the industry's top talents and learn from what others are doing. It pushes us all to elevate our game." He added, "I'm thrilled to see so much exceptional work being recognized through the ADDYs. Celebrating these achievements not only highlights our creativity but also reinforces the impact of effective advertising on our clients' success."

"The Other Hand" campaign notes how "99% of people eat Cheetos with their dominant hand. Using your other hand? It's a Cheetos thing." It's the second time in the past three years that work for Cheetos from Goodby Silverstein & Partners has taken home "Best of Show."

In addition to the overall "Bests of Show," other notable campaigns recognized at this year's American Advertising Awards included:



Special Judges Awards were presented to Rise and Shine & Partners for "Supercuts Real Dumb Coupon" for Regis Corporation; Goodby Silverstein & Partners for "Ask Dali" for the Dali Museum; and BBDO Worldwide for "Tail Orchestra" for Pedigree

Three Mosaic ADDYs for work that exemplifies a spirit of diversity and inclusion were presented to Whiskey Design for its "Artisan Remix Can Series" for Vine Street Brewing; Cannonball, for the "Superhero Project" for Superhero Project; and Harris Media Company for "When We Got the Call" for the LifeCenter Organ Donor Network

You can view these Special Awards, along with all of the winning work, at americanadvertisingawards/winners .

Summing up, Beresford-Hill said, "Congratulations to all the winners of this year's ADDY Awards! Your creativity and hard work exemplify the best of our industry. You've set the bar high for all of us!"

ABOUT AAF

The AAF's Board of Directors guides and oversees the Federation's signature events and initiatives, including the Advertising Hall of Fame, Advertising Hall of Achievement, American Advertising Awards, Advertising Day on the Hill, Most Promising Multicultural Students Program, and HBCUs for Advertising – all serving the Federation's 35,000+ professional members nationwide, 4,000+ students and educators, and more than 60+ corporate members spanning media and tech companies, advertisers and agencies. Established in 1905, the American Advertising Federation (AAF), acts as "The Unifying Voice for Advertising." Visit .

SOURCE American Advertising Federation

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED