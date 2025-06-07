LEGO SHOWS QATAR 2025 Opens At QNCC

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The second edition of LEGO SHOWS QATAR 2025 has officially opened its doors at the Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC), welcoming families and LEGO enthusiasts to experience a world of creativity, play, and imagination.

Running from June 7th to 22nd, the event is proudly presented by Visit Qatar as part of the official Qatar Calendar, produced by ATW Events, and organised by Events & Entertainment Enterprises (E3), with Ooredoo as the official Telecom Sponsor.

Building on the success of its first edition, this year's LEGO® SHOWS offers an even more immersive experience across Halls 8 and 9 at QNCC. With a wide range of themed zones, interactive activities, and live entertainment, families are already enjoying an unforgettable Eid Al Adha celebration.

Visitors can enjoy:

-Creative LEGO Themes

Explore vibrant zones featuring LEGO® City, Friends, DUPLO®, and NINJAGO®, packed with building stations and stunning brick-built displays.

-Interactive Zones

From building cities and racing LEGO® vehicles to engaging in digital games, every zone offers fun, education, and exploration.

-Live Performances

A dynamic schedule of live performances will entertain guests daily, with three shows from Sunday to Wednesday and four shows from Thursday to Saturday.

-Master Builder Meet-and-Greet

Get inspired by professional LEGO® builders and discover the secrets behind their creations.

-Minifigure Experience

Design your own unique minifigure to take home - an exclusive, fan-favourite activity.

-Retail and Food Zones

Shop for the latest LEGO® sets and exclusive merchandise. The dedicated food court serves a variety of family-friendly meals from local and international cuisines.

Timings

Open daily from 1:00 PM to 11:00 PM, offering families ample time to enjoy the full LEGO® experience.

Admission Categories

General Day Pass | QAR 125 per person (ages 2 and above)

Family Day Pass | QAR 500 (admits five individuals)

VIP Pass | QAR 350 per person (includes exclusive lounge access and added benefits)

Infants under 2 | Free entry

Early Bird Discount | 20% off all ticket categories until 20 May 2025

Tickets are available for purchase via BookingQube (official ticketing partner), Virgin Tickets, Platinumlist, or on-site-subject to availability.

Accessibility and Transport

QNCC is easily accessible via Doha Metro and Lusail Tram. Free parking is available at the venue, and valet parking is also provided. The venue is fully accessible to visitors of determination.

With its wide-ranging attractions, creative zones, and lively performances, LEGO SHOWS QATAR 2025 is expected to be a standout family event this summer. Whether you are a LEGO enthusiast or simply seeking an engaging day out, this is an experience not to be missed.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit here .