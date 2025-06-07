LEGO SHOWS QATAR 2025 Opens At QNCC
Doha, Qatar: The second edition of LEGO SHOWS QATAR 2025 has officially opened its doors at the Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC), welcoming families and LEGO enthusiasts to experience a world of creativity, play, and imagination.
Running from June 7th to 22nd, the event is proudly presented by Visit Qatar as part of the official Qatar Calendar, produced by ATW Events, and organised by Events & Entertainment Enterprises (E3), with Ooredoo as the official Telecom Sponsor.
Building on the success of its first edition, this year's LEGO® SHOWS offers an even more immersive experience across Halls 8 and 9 at QNCC. With a wide range of themed zones, interactive activities, and live entertainment, families are already enjoying an unforgettable Eid Al Adha celebration.
Visitors can enjoy:
-Creative LEGO Themes
Explore vibrant zones featuring LEGO® City, Friends, DUPLO®, and NINJAGO®, packed with building stations and stunning brick-built displays.
-Interactive Zones
From building cities and racing LEGO® vehicles to engaging in digital games, every zone offers fun, education, and exploration.
-Live Performances
A dynamic schedule of live performances will entertain guests daily, with three shows from Sunday to Wednesday and four shows from Thursday to Saturday.
-Master Builder Meet-and-Greet
Get inspired by professional LEGO® builders and discover the secrets behind their creations.
-Minifigure Experience
Design your own unique minifigure to take home - an exclusive, fan-favourite activity.
-Retail and Food Zones
Shop for the latest LEGO® sets and exclusive merchandise. The dedicated food court serves a variety of family-friendly meals from local and international cuisines.
Timings
Open daily from 1:00 PM to 11:00 PM, offering families ample time to enjoy the full LEGO® experience.
Admission Categories
General Day Pass | QAR 125 per person (ages 2 and above)
Family Day Pass | QAR 500 (admits five individuals)
VIP Pass | QAR 350 per person (includes exclusive lounge access and added benefits)
Infants under 2 | Free entry
Early Bird Discount | 20% off all ticket categories until 20 May 2025
Tickets are available for purchase via BookingQube (official ticketing partner), Virgin Tickets, Platinumlist, or on-site-subject to availability.
Accessibility and Transport
QNCC is easily accessible via Doha Metro and Lusail Tram. Free parking is available at the venue, and valet parking is also provided. The venue is fully accessible to visitors of determination.
With its wide-ranging attractions, creative zones, and lively performances, LEGO SHOWS QATAR 2025 is expected to be a standout family event this summer. Whether you are a LEGO enthusiast or simply seeking an engaging day out, this is an experience not to be missed.
For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit here .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
- Signalrank Marks Two-Year Milestone With Strong Performance, Announces V4 Of Investment Selection Model
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- US-Based GEM Fund Commits $80 Million Investment To Vietnam's Leading Proptech Firm Meey Group
- Markets4you Celebrates 18 Years With Global Recognition, New Features, And Expanded Trading Options
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
- Akron, A 100% Cypherpunk Bitcoin Wallet, Launches To Support Spaces Protocol
CommentsNo comment