Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Zurich Court Sentences Brian Keller To Long Prison Term

Zurich Court Sentences Brian Keller To Long Prison Term


2025-06-07 02:07:54
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The Zurich District Court sentenced Brian Keller to three years and nine months' imprisonment on Friday. The boxer and once Switzerland's“most famous inmate” had knocked out an opponent. This content was published on June 7, 2025 - 10:37 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
  • Deutsch de Zürcher Gericht verurteilt Brian Keller zu langer Freiheitsstrafe Original Read more: Zürcher Gericht verurteilt Brian Keller zu langer Freiheitsstraf

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Video recordings showed that all six blows were to the victim's head, the judge said at the sentencing hearing. The court convicted Keller of attempted grievous bodily harm and public incitement to commit a crime.

The public prosecutor had demanded a prison sentence of four years and four months, the defence lawyer called for a conditional prison sentence. The judgement is not yet final. It remains to be seen whether Keller will have to go back to prison.

More More Swiss repeat offender Brian Keller released from custody

This content was published on Jul 24, 2024 Swiss prisoner Brian Keller, who became known under the pseudonym“Carlos”, has been released from custody.

Read more: Swiss repeat offender Brian Keller released from custod

MENAFN07062025000210011054ID1109648066

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search