Zurich Court Sentences Brian Keller To Long Prison Term
Video recordings showed that all six blows were to the victim's head, the judge said at the sentencing hearing. The court convicted Keller of attempted grievous bodily harm and public incitement to commit a crime.
The public prosecutor had demanded a prison sentence of four years and four months, the defence lawyer called for a conditional prison sentence. The judgement is not yet final. It remains to be seen whether Keller will have to go back to prison.More More Swiss repeat offender Brian Keller released from custody
