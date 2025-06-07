Zurich Court Sentences Brian Keller To Long Prison Term

Deutsch de Zürcher Gericht verurteilt Brian Keller zu langer Freiheitsstrafe Original Read more: Zürcher Gericht verurteilt Brian Keller zu langer Freiheitsstraf

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The Zurich District Court sentenced Brian Keller to three years and nine months' imprisonment on Friday. The boxer and once Switzerland's“most famous inmate” had knocked out an opponent. This content was published on June 7, 2025 - 10:37 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Video recordings showed that all six blows were to the victim's head, the judge said at the sentencing hearing. The court convicted Keller of attempted grievous bodily harm and public incitement to commit a crime.

The public prosecutor had demanded a prison sentence of four years and four months, the defence lawyer called for a conditional prison sentence. The judgement is not yet final. It remains to be seen whether Keller will have to go back to prison.

More More Swiss repeat offender Brian Keller released from custody

This content was published on Jul 24, 2024 Swiss prisoner Brian Keller, who became known under the pseudonym“Carlos”, has been released from custody.

Read more: Swiss repeat offender Brian Keller released from custod