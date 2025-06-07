Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Logitech CEO: 'We Are Well Positioned To Face US Tariffs'

2025-06-07 02:07:53
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Logitech is well-positioned against the threat of US tariffs, said Hanneke Faber, CEO of the Swiss-American tech giant. This content was published on June 7, 2025 - 11:59 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
“Today we manufacture our products in a total of six countries,” explained the 56-year-old in a speech at the Swiss Economic Forum (SEF), an event that brought together 1,700 personalities from business, science, politics and the media in Interlaken, in canton Bern from June 5-6.

