Logitech CEO: 'We Are Well Positioned To Face US Tariffs'
-
Italiano
it
Logitech: la Ceo,“siamo ben posizionati contro i dazi Usa”
Original
Read more: Logitech: la Ceo,“siamo ben posizionati contro i dazi Usa
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
“Today we manufacture our products in a total of six countries,” explained the 56-year-old in a speech at the Swiss Economic Forum (SEF), an event that brought together 1,700 personalities from business, science, politics and the media in Interlaken, in canton Bern from June 5-6.More More Switzerland remains headquarters, says Logitech CEO
This content was published on Sep 1, 2024 Lausanne will“definitely” remain the headquarters of computer accessories manufacturer Logitech, says CEO.Read more: Switzerland remains headquarters, says Logitech CE
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
- Signalrank Marks Two-Year Milestone With Strong Performance, Announces V4 Of Investment Selection Model
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- US-Based GEM Fund Commits $80 Million Investment To Vietnam's Leading Proptech Firm Meey Group
- Markets4you Celebrates 18 Years With Global Recognition, New Features, And Expanded Trading Options
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
- Akron, A 100% Cypherpunk Bitcoin Wallet, Launches To Support Spaces Protocol
CommentsNo comment