Panama City Allocates $38.8 Million To Enhance Public Spaces Across Key Districts

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) The Municipality of Panama, through its Urban Planning Directorate, is moving forward with an ambitious $38.8 million investment to recover and enhance public spaces across the capital. These 11 projects, soon entering the bidding phase, were developed with public input and aim to reshape areas in Bella Vista, San Francisco, Calidonia, Santa Ana, and beyond. The plan includes upgrades to key thoroughfares such as Avenida Nicanor de Obarrio (Calle 50), Avenida Brasil, and the historic Plaza 5 de Mayo. Improvements are also planned for the scenic Cinta Costera and the culturally significant Calle Estudiante. In addition, sidewalk construction will improve pedestrian mobility in neighborhoods like La Doña, Carrasquilla, Panamá Viejo, and Villa Zaita, while new“pocket parks” and kiosks for local entrepreneurs will activate underused spaces and support small business.

David Tapia, Director of Urban Planning, emphasized that the initiative reflects a broader push for sustainable, inclusive city development:“We're committed to urban upgrades that directly improve daily life, enhance our neighborhoods, and promote citizen participation.” The projects will be implemented in different phases, with some already underway and others starting later in the year. For example, one project focuses on renovating exhibition spaces, rewriting the script, and updating artifacts in a museum. Other projects include beautification efforts, focusing on landscaping and community pride. Some projects also aim to improve walkability and accessibility through multi-use sidewalks and trails. The city is also focusing on circularity initiatives and urban ocean projects to manage waste and recycle materials. This initiative represents more than just infrastructure improvements-it's a lifestyle enhancement that could increase real estate desirability across central Panama City.

Areas like Bella Vista and San Francisco already attract buyers for their walkability and location. With sidewalk repairs, park additions, and improved aesthetics, these communities are poised to become even more attractive to expats and investors seeking urban comfort with neighborhood charm. Buyers looking at long-term value should consider the potential uplift in areas where foot traffic, public safety, and recreational options are improving. Meanwhile, sellers in these neighborhoods may see enhanced market appeal as demand increases for properties in well-maintained, walkable areas. As the projects move into construction phases, these neighborhood enhancements could gradually reshape daily life in Panama City's central districts. While the scope is modest at 11 projects for now, the focus on walkability, green spaces, and small business support aligns with global urban trends that boost property value and resident satisfaction alike.