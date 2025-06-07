India Aims For Growth In Livestock Exports Through Strategic Initiatives

MENAFN - KNN India)India's livestock export sector received a significant policy boost as government agencies outlined ambitious growth targets and quality enhancement measures during a high-level roundtable workshop held in New Delhi on Thursday.

The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) and the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying (DAHD) jointly organised the workshop titled 'Exports of Livestock and their Value Added Products – Future Prospects and Way Forward,' bringing together senior government officials, industry stakeholders, and policy experts to chart the sector's future trajectory.

Alka Upadhyaya, Secretary, DAHD who chaired the workshop, announced the government's target of achieving a 20 per cent increase in livestock exports for the current fiscal year.

She emphasised the need for sustained investment in disease control infrastructure, quality systems, and biosecurity measures to position India as a global leader in livestock exports, particularly in value-added segments.

The government plans to introduce a star rating system for processing plants and establishments to ensure globally competitive exports.

This quality enhancement initiative aims to improve the standard of livestock products and strengthen India's position in international markets.

In a significant development for disease control, nine states have been identified for designation as Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) free zones.

These states include Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Maharashtra, and Gujarat.

The designation follows progress achieved under the FMD control program and is expected to enhance market access for Indian livestock products.

Varsha Joshi, Additional Secretary, DAHD highlighted the urgent need for maintaining clean and hygienic conditions, establishing market intelligence systems, and strengthening supply chain traceability across the value chain.

She also mentioned the department's support to the industry through the Animal Husbandry Infrastructure Development Fund (AHIDF).

The workshop revealed encouraging export performance, with India's animal product exports reaching USD 5.11 billion in the last fiscal year, representing a growth of 12.56 per cent.

APEDA Chairman Abhishek Dev noted that this growth demonstrates India's emerging role as a reliable exporter of hygienic, traceable, and quality-assured livestock products.

Joint Secretary of the Department of Commerce, Kesang Yangzom Sherpa, emphasised the strategic importance of the livestock sector in diversifying India's agricultural export portfolio.

She underscored the need for inter-ministerial coordination to unlock new markets and leverage existing free trade agreements to expand livestock exports.

The roundtable saw participation from over 50 leading livestock establishments and key exporters, including Allanasons, Fair Exports India Pvt. Ltd., HMA Groups, Al Dua, Pure Foods Exports Pvt Ltd, and Marhaba Frozen Food, among others.

Industry associations such as the All India Meat & Livestock Exporters Association (AIMLEA) also contributed to the discussions.

Technical sessions during the workshop provided insights into India's performance in livestock exports, regulatory reforms, and export market dynamics.

An open house discussion allowed stakeholders to share feedback, concerns, and actionable strategies for sector development.

The initiative reflects the Government of India's commitment to building a robust, compliant, and globally competitive livestock export sector.

The workshop established a framework for coordinated efforts to enhance India's position in global livestock markets through quality improvements, disease control measures, and strategic market access initiatives.

