YEIDA To Acquire 5,000 Acres For Korean And Japanese Conclaves

MENAFN - KNN India)The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has announced plans to acquire 5,000 acres of land to develop Korean and Japanese cities in its jurisdiction, under the newly approved Master Plan 2041.

This move aims to attract foreign investment and provide space for major global projects, including film cities, medical device parks, and industrial clusters.

In the last five years, YEIDA has already acquired 24,000 acres of land, with 19,000 acres earmarked for key projects such as Noida International Airport, Film City, and other high-priority sectors.

Now, the authority is set to acquire an additional 10,000 acres over the next two months. Farmers have given consent for nearly 7% of the land identified so far.

Four new sectors-4P, 5P, 5A, and 6P-have been proposed in the Master Plan 2041 to meet the needs of upcoming investments.

These include spaces for Korean and Japanese cities, a dedicated Film City, and supporting infrastructure.

Sector 4P will host the Korean City over 365 acres, while 250 acres in Sector 5P have been proposed for Film City development.

Meanwhile, YEIDA has approved the proposal by Sundari Investment Pvt Ltd to establish a new semiconductor unit in the region.

This project is expected to generate 3,780 job opportunities and see an investment of Rs 3,706 crore. The proposal is now awaiting final approval from the state government.

YEIDA CEO Dr. Arunvir Singh stated that the efforts to acquire land for new sectors and projects are being expedited to ensure the timely implementation of major investments and infrastructure.

This expansion is expected to give a significant boost to regional development and employment.

(KNN Bureau)