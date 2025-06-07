Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Saatvik Green Energy Commences Construction Of Major Solar Manufacturing Facility In Odisha

2025-06-07 02:04:24
(MENAFN- KNN India) Odisha, Jun 7 (KNN) Saatvik Green Energy has initiated the construction of a significant solar manufacturing facility in Odisha, marking a substantial step in India's renewable energy sector.

The facility, located within the Tata Steel Special Economic Zone at Gopalpur Industrial Park in Ganjam district, is set to encompass a 4.8 GW solar cell manufacturing unit and a 4 GW solar module production line.

The module facility is anticipated to be operational by the end of fiscal year 2026, with the cell manufacturing unit following by the end of fiscal year 2027 .

This expansion is a strategic move by Saatvik to enhance its production capabilities and cater to both domestic and international markets.

The company is investing approximately ₹2,000 crore in this project, which is expected to significantly boost local employment and contribute to the region's economic development .

In addition to the Odisha project, Saatvik is augmenting its existing module manufacturing capacity in Ambala, Haryana, by an additional 1 GW.

Upon completion of these expansions, Saatvik's total manufacturing capacity will reach 4.8 GW for solar cells and 8.8 GW for integrated cell and module production across its facilities in Ambala and Odisha .

This development aligns with India's broader goals of increasing renewable energy production and reducing dependency on imports.

Saatvik's initiative is expected to play a pivotal role in achieving these objectives, reinforcing the country's commitment to sustainable energy solutions.

