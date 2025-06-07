Repo Rate Cut Fuels Real Estate Resurgence Developers See Renewed Buyer Confidence

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Delhi NCR, India At a time of global economic uncertainty, the RBI has delivered a decisive signal with a 50 basis point cut in the repo rate, bringing it down to 5.5%. This marks the third consecutive reduction, underscoring the RBI's commitment to stimulate domestic demand, ease credit conditions, and propel investment cycles across key sectors. Among the immediate beneficiaries of this policy shift is the real estate sector. With consumer sentiment already on an upward curve, developers believe the lowered borrowing cost will catalyse housing demand, improve affordability for first-time buyers, and inject fresh liquidity into project development.

Repo Rate Cut Fuels Real Estate Resurgence

Deepak Kapoor, Director, Gulshan Group , says,“A big news indeed. The decision to reduce the repo rate by 50 bps or 0.5% takes the total decrease in the repo rate by 1% in a short span of 6 months. The move also signals the central bank's confidence in the growing resilience of the country's economy which is increasingly exhibiting signs of certainty in the dynamically evolving global economic order. For the real estate sector, it will translate into an increase in new homeownership numbers.”

Sandeep Chhillar, Founder and Chairman, Landmark Group , says, "The RBI's decision to lower the repo rate by 50 basis points sends a strong pro-growth signal and undoubtedly benefits the real estate sector. Amidst the positive sentiments prevailing in the real estate sector, the decision will make the home-buying process for first-time homebuyers increasingly accessible. This move is expected to further propel the demand, sustain buyer interest, and create a favorable environment for continued growth across the housing market."

Harinder Singh Hora, Founder Chairman, Reach Group , says,“The RBI's decision to cut the repo rate by 50 bps and bring it to 6% comes as a timely boost for the real estate sector. Lower interest rates would likely spur greater demand for retail loans, encouraging businesses to expand and boost end-user consumption. Hence, we expect a significant uptick in leasing activity and new project launches, reflecting strong investor and occupier confidence.”

Dr. Amish Bhutani, MD, Group 108, says,“RBI's third consecutive repo rate cut by 50bps signals continued confidence in India's economic growth story. This decisive move is set to unlock greater capital inflows, especially into high-impact sectors like real estate. Wherein, the commercial segment stands to benefit the most from easier financing. At a time when the country seeks robust economic growth, this rate cut would act as a timely catalyst, which would help attain the same.”

Sanjay Sharma, Director, SKA Group, says,“The third consecutive repo rate cut brings a wave of optimism in the Indian real estate market. 50 bps cut reflects RBI's clear intent to stimulate economic activity, which will not only give relief to homebuyers but will also boost demand across the real estate sector. Especially when the market is on an upward trajectory, we believe this decision will sustain its momentum.”

Sehaj Chawla, Managing Director, TREVOC Group , says,“The 50 bps repo rate cut by the RBI is a welcome step that reinforces the central bank's pro-growth stance. For the real estate sector, this move is expected to unlock greater housing demand, as lower interest rates significantly reduce the cost of borrowing. At a time when consumer sentiment is gradually strengthening, this could act as a powerful catalyst, encouraging more fence-sitters to take the plunge into property ownership and further energising the sector's growth.”

Pankaj Jain, Founder and CMD, SPJ Group says, "At a time when the real estate sector is growing exponentially, the RBI bringing the repo rate to 5.5% will give a major boost to the sector. Lower borrowing costs will make home loans more affordable, thereby encouraging more buyers to enter the market. Alongside, the move offers a stronger case for developers to expand in untapped micro-markets. As the demand for premium homes rises, the deduction will pave the way for sustained growth."

Mr. Adish Oswal, Chairman of Oswal Group , says, "The RBI's decisive move to bring the repo rate down to 5.5% provides a strong impetus to both the economy and the real estate sector. The total 1% deduction in the last six months will enhance liquidity, empowering developers to accelerate project launches and completions. While firm reductions in home loan rates will improve affordability, particularly for first-time buyers. Collectively, these developments are set to drive renewed momentum and sustained growth across the real estate landscape in the coming months."

Manit Sethi, Director, Excentia Infra, says, "With the repo rate now cut to 5.5%, the RBI's bold move delivers a powerful boost to both the economy and the housing market. Developers will benefit from improved liquidity, speeding up project launches and deliveries. With home loan rates likely to fall further, affordability will improve, especially for first-time homebuyers. Together, these factors set the stage for robust growth and a vibrant real estate market in the months ahead."

Viineet Chellani, Founder and CEO, Asset Deals, says, ''The RBI's repo rate cut is a timely and strategic move to strengthen economic stability and revive sectoral growth. This 50 basis points reduction will provide much-needed relief to homebuyers and significantly boost demand across the real estate market. Lower borrowing costs and improved liquidity will enable faster project execution and better financial planning. We believe this rate cut lays a solid foundation for a stronger recovery in real estate as well as the broader economy."

Neeraj Sharma, Managing Director, Escon Infra Realtors , says, "The RBI's decision to cut the repo rate from 6 per cent to 5.5 per cent is a significant move that will pave the way for the real estate sector. The reduction of 50 basis points will fuel much-needed momentum, resulting in lower EMIs for homebuyers and reduced borrowing costs for developers to launch more projects and meet the nation's housing demand. Therefore, it will not only boost housing demand but also spur overall economic growth and generate large-scale employment."

Prakash Mehta, Chairman and Managing Director of Ocus Group says, "The RBI's 50 basis points repo rate cut demonstrates a strong intent to boost economic activity. For the real estate sector, it's a timely move that will ease borrowing costs, improve liquidity, and support faster project execution. This step is expected to lift market sentiment and reinforce long-term sectoral growth. It also enhances financial flexibility for developers and signals positive momentum for the overall economy."

Sunny Katyal, Co-founder, Investors Clinic , says,“The 50 bps reduction in the repo rate will breathe new life into the real estate market. Amidst the surge in demand for both commercial and residential properties, this reduction is a significant move that will take the sector's growth to new heights. This will further ease financing costs for developers, thus benefiting ongoing and upcoming projects. Hence, we foresee increased buyer and investor enthusiasm alongside more competitive lending options from financial institutions.”

Piyush Kansal, Executive Director, Royale Estate Group , says, "The RBI's decision to cut the repo rate to 5.5% is a well-timed boost for the real estate sector. This move will ease financial pressure on homebuyers and developers alike, prompting more individuals to invest in property purchases and driving demand across the housing sector. We expect this to spur stronger sales activity and foster sustained stability and growth in the market moving forward."

Ashwani Kumar, Pyramid Infratech , says, "The RBI's move to reduce the repo rate by 50 basis points is a timely and growth-oriented decision that will strengthen buyer sentiment in the real estate market. Lower interest rates will enhance home affordability, especially for first-time buyers, and ease the financial burden on developers. This policy shift is expected to accelerate housing demand and contribute positively to the sector's recovery and long-term momentum."