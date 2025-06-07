EPHJ 2025 Closes On A High Note With Record Attendance And Breakthrough Innovations

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) EPHJ closes with strong attendance and breakthrough innovations

June 7, 2025 by Sam Francis

The 23rd edition of EPHJ , the international trade show dedicated to high-precision industries, concluded last week at Palexpo Geneva, marking another successful year with robust participation and a showcase of cutting-edge innovations.

Spanning four days, the event attracted approximately 23,000 professional visitors, maintaining the record attendance achieved in 2024.

The exhibition featured around 800 companies from the watchmaking, jewelry, microtechnology, and medical technology sectors, reflecting a 5 percent increase in exhibitors compared to the previous year.

Alexandre Catton, director of EPHJ, says:“In the current economic climate, it's vital for companies to remain visible and demonstrate their capabilities.

“The sustained high attendance and full booking of exhibitor space underscore the industry's commitment to innovation and collaboration.”

A significant highlight was the diversification of exhibitors, with nearly 100 companies participating for the first time.

Many showcased cross-disciplinary solutions applicable to both traditional watchmaking and emerging medtech applications, illustrating the evolving landscape of high-precision industries.

The event also featured the Exhibitors' Grand Prix, celebrating outstanding innovations. Quantum Brand Protection received top honors for its invisible quantum tattoo technology, offering a novel approach to brand authentication and security.

Complementing the exhibition, EPHJ hosted a series of roundtable discussions addressing current industry challenges and trends.

Topics included the 25th anniversary of the Swiss Health Valley, the evolution of the watch market, and the shifting employment landscape within high-precision sectors.

EPHJ continues to serve as a pivotal platform for professionals to connect, share knowledge, and explore the future of high-precision technologies.

The next edition is scheduled for June 2026, promising to build upon this year's achievements.