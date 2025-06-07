Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Amir, Macron Review Relations

2025-06-07 02:01:54
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and the President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron discussed bilateral cooperation relations and ways to enhance them.
This came during a phone call His Highness the Amir received Saturday from the French president. The two sides also discussed key regional and international developments of mutual interest, particularly the situation in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories.

