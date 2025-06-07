Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Souq Al Wakra Enthralls Visitors With Exciting Shows

Souq Al Wakra Enthralls Visitors With Exciting Shows


2025-06-07 02:01:54
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) With captivating fireworks and heritage and cultural activities, Souq Al Wakra enthralled thousands on the first two days of Eid al-Adha. Souq Al Wakra , with its spectacular vibe and atmosphere, remained one of the popular Eid al-Adha destinations where thousands thronged to celebrate the occasion with friends and family.
“Souq Al Wakra is a blend of the past and present. The vibe is exciting,” said Al Wakra resident Mohamed Jaseem.
The festivities and entertainment activities from the first day of Eid al-Adha have seen a huge flow of Qatar residents and tourists. The Private Engineering Office has announced that the fireworks that are held at 8.30 pm will continue until June 9 on the Souq's waterfront while illuminating the Al Wakra sky with colours of joy and happiness.“The fireworks lend a joyful festive atmosphere and drew a large crowd of citizens, residents and visitors of various nationalities,” PEO said in a statement.
“This event is part of a series of family events and activities that will continue over four consecutive days. It is part of the Souq's management's commitment to creating a festive atmosphere and promoting community participation. The Souq witnesses increased turnout during the Eid holidays as visitors enjoy the diverse entertainment and commercial activities it hosts,” the statement noted.
It added that Souq Al Wakra has become a prominent family destination during national and religious seasons and occasions due to its heritage character and attractive coastal location that combines the fragrance of the past with the beauty of the present.
Also, there are entertainment options for children. Stretched along the waterfront, restaurants and cafes along the seafront promenade welcome visitors to offer
a wide range of cuisines, including traditional Arab and Qatari delicacies.
The traditional market offers a range of popular heritage activities including camel and horse rides. Also, there are traditional boat shows to highlight a distinctive cultural character that reflects Souq's visual identity and uniqueness. Souq Al Wakra is one of Qatar's most prominent tourist and cultural destinations during special occasions offering a unique experience that combines shopping, entertainment and heritage visits.

MENAFN07062025000067011011ID1109648026

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search