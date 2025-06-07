403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Souq Al Wakra Enthralls Visitors With Exciting Shows
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) With captivating fireworks and heritage and cultural activities, Souq Al Wakra enthralled thousands on the first two days of Eid al-Adha. Souq Al Wakra , with its spectacular vibe and atmosphere, remained one of the popular Eid al-Adha destinations where thousands thronged to celebrate the occasion with friends and family.
“Souq Al Wakra is a blend of the past and present. The vibe is exciting,” said Al Wakra resident Mohamed Jaseem.
The festivities and entertainment activities from the first day of Eid al-Adha have seen a huge flow of Qatar residents and tourists. The Private Engineering Office has announced that the fireworks that are held at 8.30 pm will continue until June 9 on the Souq's waterfront while illuminating the Al Wakra sky with colours of joy and happiness.“The fireworks lend a joyful festive atmosphere and drew a large crowd of citizens, residents and visitors of various nationalities,” PEO said in a statement.
“This event is part of a series of family events and activities that will continue over four consecutive days. It is part of the Souq's management's commitment to creating a festive atmosphere and promoting community participation. The Souq witnesses increased turnout during the Eid holidays as visitors enjoy the diverse entertainment and commercial activities it hosts,” the statement noted.
It added that Souq Al Wakra has become a prominent family destination during national and religious seasons and occasions due to its heritage character and attractive coastal location that combines the fragrance of the past with the beauty of the present.
Also, there are entertainment options for children. Stretched along the waterfront, restaurants and cafes along the seafront promenade welcome visitors to offer
a wide range of cuisines, including traditional Arab and Qatari delicacies.
The traditional market offers a range of popular heritage activities including camel and horse rides. Also, there are traditional boat shows to highlight a distinctive cultural character that reflects Souq's visual identity and uniqueness. Souq Al Wakra is one of Qatar's most prominent tourist and cultural destinations during special occasions offering a unique experience that combines shopping, entertainment and heritage visits.
“Souq Al Wakra is a blend of the past and present. The vibe is exciting,” said Al Wakra resident Mohamed Jaseem.
The festivities and entertainment activities from the first day of Eid al-Adha have seen a huge flow of Qatar residents and tourists. The Private Engineering Office has announced that the fireworks that are held at 8.30 pm will continue until June 9 on the Souq's waterfront while illuminating the Al Wakra sky with colours of joy and happiness.“The fireworks lend a joyful festive atmosphere and drew a large crowd of citizens, residents and visitors of various nationalities,” PEO said in a statement.
“This event is part of a series of family events and activities that will continue over four consecutive days. It is part of the Souq's management's commitment to creating a festive atmosphere and promoting community participation. The Souq witnesses increased turnout during the Eid holidays as visitors enjoy the diverse entertainment and commercial activities it hosts,” the statement noted.
It added that Souq Al Wakra has become a prominent family destination during national and religious seasons and occasions due to its heritage character and attractive coastal location that combines the fragrance of the past with the beauty of the present.
Also, there are entertainment options for children. Stretched along the waterfront, restaurants and cafes along the seafront promenade welcome visitors to offer
a wide range of cuisines, including traditional Arab and Qatari delicacies.
The traditional market offers a range of popular heritage activities including camel and horse rides. Also, there are traditional boat shows to highlight a distinctive cultural character that reflects Souq's visual identity and uniqueness. Souq Al Wakra is one of Qatar's most prominent tourist and cultural destinations during special occasions offering a unique experience that combines shopping, entertainment and heritage visits.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
- Signalrank Marks Two-Year Milestone With Strong Performance, Announces V4 Of Investment Selection Model
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- US-Based GEM Fund Commits $80 Million Investment To Vietnam's Leading Proptech Firm Meey Group
- Markets4you Celebrates 18 Years With Global Recognition, New Features, And Expanded Trading Options
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
- Akron, A 100% Cypherpunk Bitcoin Wallet, Launches To Support Spaces Protocol
CommentsNo comment