Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Saudi Crown Prince Meets Maldives' President

Saudi Crown Prince Meets Maldives' President


2025-06-07 02:01:08
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Makkah Al Mukarramah: Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia HH Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud met on Saturday with President of the Republic of Maldives Mohamed Muizzu.

The meeting discussed the prospects of enhancing bilateral cooperation.

MENAFN07062025000063011010ID1109648024

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search