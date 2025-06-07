Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Amir Receives Phone Call From French President

2025-06-07 02:01:07
Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received a phone call today from President of the French Republic HE Emmanuel Macron.

During the call, they reviewed bilateral cooperation between the two countries and ways to enhance it, and discussed key regional and international developments of mutual interest, particularly developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories.

