Media Underestimating IEA Achievements: PM Akhund

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Acting Prime Minister Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund on Saturday congratulated Muslims on the occasion of Eidul Adha and asked overseas Afghans to return to their country, which is now safe for them.

A statement issued by the Presidential Palace said the prime minister performed Eid prayers at the Presidential Palace where senior officials of the Islamic Emirate and a number of members of different segments of the society were present.

The Prime Minister wished a happy Eid to all Muslims and said they should show compassion to poor families, relatives and neighbors and help and cooperate with them during these days of joy.

He said a safe and legal system was a great blessing from Allah Almighty, something that needs to be appreciated.“It is a moral duty of scholars to protect and defend this Islamic system.”

He lashed out at the media, saying it was underestimating the achievements of the Islamic system and was making wrong judgments.“”We should not allow the torch of the Islamic system to be doused”.

Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund added:“Despite the problems, we must remain vigilant. Scholars and all Afghans must not give the enemy a chance to weaken the pillars of the Islamic system.”

The Prime Minister called on Afghans living abroad to return to their homeland, saying that no one will harm them here. A general amnesty has been declared by the leadership of the Islamic Emirate, and that they should return to their homeland and live in an atmosphere of peace.

Wrapping up his speech, he addressed the youth and drivers, saying that they should be careful while driving during Eid and other days and not harm themselves or other compatriots by speeding.

Likewise, the Chief Justice the Supreme Court also congratulated all Muslims on Eidul Adha, adding that duties and responsibilities were a trust and must be carried out properly.“We must all respect the rights of Allah and the rights of worshippers.”

He mentioned the responsibility of the Islamic system to implement divine decrees, adding that the Islamic Emirate has so far implemented these decrees effectivley.

ma