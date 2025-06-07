Provadent Oral Probiotic Blend Introduced For Daily Dental Hygiene Support Natural 'Red Dental Foam' Formula Promotes Gum Comfort And Breath Freshness

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Natural oral probiotic supplement supports breath freshness, gum comfort, and daily dental hygiene with unique red foam formula

ProvaDent, a wellness brand based in the United States, has announced the availability of a new oral probiotic supplement formulated to support daily dental hygiene, gum comfort, and long-lasting breath freshness. The product, now highlighted on the official website ( ) , features a unique blend that produces a natural red foam when used as part of a regular oral care routine.

The newly promoted oral formula is positioned as a wellness-friendly addition to traditional hygiene practices. According to the brand, the ProvaDent supplement is designed to integrate seamlessly into everyday routines, offering adults a natural way to support their oral environment using time-tested probiotic ingredients.

The product's distinctive red foam is a result of natural ingredients and is highlighted by the company as a visible part of the experience. While not a treatment or diagnostic tool, this feature is part of the brand's broader focus on sensory and routine engagement for long-term wellness.

All ProvaDent products are produced in the United States in facilities that follow strict manufacturing practices. The formula includes ingredients selected to align with personal wellness goals such as oral freshness, daily hygiene confidence, and routine consistency.

As outlined on the official website, new customers can explore purchasing options with a satisfaction guarantee, including full usage guidance and frequently asked questions.

About ProvaDent

ProvaDent is a USA-based wellness brand headquartered in Tallmadge, Ohio. Specializing in convenient oral hygiene support, the company's mission is to help adults take simple, proactive steps toward daily dental wellness using trusted, naturally inspired formulas.

Product and Contact Information

Account Name : ProvaDent

Website :

Email : ...

Phone : 1 (814) 885-4823

Mailing Address : ProvaDent, Tallmadge, OH 44278, USA

Disclaimer

This press release is for informational purposes only. The statements made about this product have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Individual results may vary. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider before beginning any new supplement or oral care routine.

