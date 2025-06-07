Pollinator Celebrations Planned For Pocatello During June
Come see what all the“buzz” is about!
● Guided Plant Walk led by Sawabi Chapter of the Idaho Native Plant Society,
Pocatello's Sacajawea Park Pollinator Garden, June 17, 6 p.m.
● Story Time and Seed Paper Making, Marshall Public Library, June 18, 2 p.m.
● Guided Family Bird Walk, Edson Fichter Nature Area, June 21, 8:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.
● Visual Arts Exploration led by the Pocatello Arts Center, Edson Fichter Nature Area,
June 21, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
● Pollinator Celebration, Edson Fichter Nature Area, June 21, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Pollinator Celebration on June 21 will offer information booths and fun activities that will promote the importance of Idaho's pollinators to wildlife habitats and the agriculture industry.
Find out how to make your garden a home for our pollinator pals (including a plant give-away while supplies last). Visit the Monarch waystation and discover its role in butterfly migrations. Get a hands-on experience with 3D models of pollinating insects. Observe the talents of plein air artists in action. Enjoy a scavenger hunt, monarch migration game, pollinator displays, and more!
The Pollinator Celebration is made possible through the efforts of the Portneuf Pollinator Partnership in cooperation with Friends of the Edson Fichter Nature Area, Idaho Fish and Game, the High Desert Chapter of Idaho Master Naturalists, Idaho Museum of Natural History, Idaho State University Biological Sciences and ISU's Counseling and Mental Health Center, Sagebrush Steppe Land Trust, Portneuf Soil and Water Conservation District, Pocatello Arts Center, Beekeepers of Southeast Idaho, Portneuf Greenway, and the Sawabi Chapter of the Idaho Native Plant Society.
For more information about any of the pollinator activities and events listed, please contact Friends of Edson Fichter Nature at ... or the Portneuf Pollinator Partnership at ... .
