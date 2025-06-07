Super Feels Kava Kratom Shot Announces Official Website Update Featuring Natural Daily Supplement For Mood And Relaxation Support
FORT LAUDERDALE, June 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Super Feels Kava Kratom Shot, a plant-based wellness solution developed by Super Speciosa, has updated its official website to share new information about its daily supplement formulated to support mood balance and natural relaxation in adults. Now available across the U.S., the convenient liquid shot is designed for individuals seeking a natural, on-the-go wellness solution rooted in traditional botanicals.
According to the official product website ( ), Super Feels is intended to work in harmony with the body's systems to support a sense of calm and well-being through its unique combination of kratom leaf extract and noble kava root. The company positions the product as a ready-to-use formula that easily integrates into modern lifestyles without the need for pills or powders.
The company states that Super Feels Kava Kratom Shot is manufactured in GMP-compliant facilities that prioritize rigorous quality control and ingredient sourcing. It is crafted to meet the needs of adults seeking a plant-based option to support relaxation and mental clarity without artificial additives.
As noted on the product website, Super Feels includes a satisfaction guarantee for first-time buyers. Those interested in exploring the formulation's functional use cases or ordering directly can access detailed information, customer FAQs, and secure checkout at the official site.
About Super Feels by Super Speciosa
Super Feels is part of Super Speciosa, a Florida-based wellness brand dedicated to premium kratom and herbal-based solutions. With a focus on transparency and natural sourcing, the company creates functional plant-based products that support modern wellness goals.
Product and Contact Information
Brand : Super Feels by Super Speciosa
Website :
Email : ...
Phone : +1 (888) 958-5401
Mailing Address : 727 NE 3rd Ave, Suite 201, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304, USA
Disclaimer
This release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The statements made about this product have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Individual results may vary. Consumers should consult a qualified healthcare provider before beginning any new dietary supplement.CONTACT: Email: ... Phone: +1 (888) 958-5401
Legal Disclaimer:
