Trump And Musk's AI Alliance Revealed In Shocking New Briefing

In a recent public briefing, bestselling author and tech entrepreneur James Altucher exposed what he describes as the real story behind President Trump's first executive reversal - and its direct link to a classified AI superproject now underway in Tennessee.

According to Altucher, Trump's repeal of Biden's executive AI order didn't just lift regulations - it cleared the way for Elon Musk to quietly launch Project Colossus , a private supercomputer that now rivals anything built by Big Tech or the Pentagon.

Trump's First Move - Musk's Fastest Machine

“In one of his FIRST acts as President... Donald Trump overturned Executive Order #14110 .”

Altucher says this maneuver gave developers like Musk“full speed ahead” to build without delay - and Musk wasted no time.

“Right here, inside this warehouse in Memphis, Tennessee... lies a massive supercomputer Musk calls 'Project Colossus.'”

The system, according to Altucher, is now operational and powered by over 200,000 AI chips - with more upgrades on the way before July 1.

A New Tech Doctrine

Altucher argues that Trump's return marks more than a change in leadership - it marks a shift in philosophy: from AI safety to AI supremacy.

“Trump also announced the LARGEST AI investment in history... Stargate... a massive, AI data center and infrastructure project with an estimated $500 billion price tag.”

He believes this signals a strategic effort to make America the global leader in next-generation technology - not through bureaucracies, but through Musk-led private innovation.

Musk Builds the Machine, Trump Clears the Way

Altucher refers to the pairing as “the most powerful alliance in tech history” - and warns that what they're building isn't just software.

“This second wave of ARTIFICIAL SUPERINTELLIGENCE... Will rival all of the great innovations of the past. Electricity... the wheel... even the discovery of fire.”

He says what happens next could reshape the balance of power - both at home and abroad.

About James Altucher

James Altucher is a computer scientist, author, and entrepreneur. He studied AI at Cornell and Carnegie Mellon, worked on IBM's Deep Blue supercomputer, and pioneered AI-powered market systems. His latest work tracks the hidden forces shaping the next generation of American technology and policy.

