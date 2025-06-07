INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. - TVTX
NEW YORK, June 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. ("Travere" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TVTX ). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.
The investigation concerns whether Travere and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.
[Click here for information about joining the class action]
On May 15, 2025, Travere issued a press release disclosing that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") "has indicated that it is currently planning to hold an advisory committee meeting to discuss" the Company's "supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for traditional approval of FILSPARI (sparsentan) for the treatment of focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS)."
On this news, Travere's stock price fell $4.35 per share, or 20.57%, to close at $16.80 per share on May 16, 2025.
Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .
Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
CONTACT:
Danielle Peyton
Pomerantz LLP
[email protected]
646-581-9980 ext. 7980
SOURCE Pomerantz LLPWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
- Signalrank Marks Two-Year Milestone With Strong Performance, Announces V4 Of Investment Selection Model
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- US-Based GEM Fund Commits $80 Million Investment To Vietnam's Leading Proptech Firm Meey Group
- Markets4you Celebrates 18 Years With Global Recognition, New Features, And Expanded Trading Options
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
- Akron, A 100% Cypherpunk Bitcoin Wallet, Launches To Support Spaces Protocol
CommentsNo comment