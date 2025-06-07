403
New Census Reveals Evangelical Faith Dominates Brazil's Poorest Neighborhoods
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's latest census from the Instituto Brasileiro de Geografia e Estatística (IBGE) reveals that evangelical Christianity has established itself as the dominant religion in the country's urban peripheries.
The 2022 data shows that 26.9% of Brazilians now identify as evangelical Christians, up from 21.6% in 2010. This represents an increase of 12 million adherents, reaching a record 47.4 million people.
At the same time, the Catholic population declined from 65.1% to 56.7%, continuing a trend that has persisted for decades. The census also highlights the demographic makeup of evangelicals.
Black and mixed-race Brazilians make up a majority of the evangelical population, with 12% identifying as Black and 49.1% as mixed-race.
These groups are overrepresented among evangelicals compared to their share of the overall population.
The data confirms that evangelical churches have grown fastest in the poorest urban neighborhoods, where social ties are weak and public services limited.
Researchers attribute this rise to the role evangelical churches play in the periphery.
These churches offer not only religious guidance but also social networks, job opportunities, and practical support.
In areas where state presence is minimal, churches fill the gap, providing a sense of community and belonging.
The IBGE's data shows that most new evangelical churches are small, independent, and often located in informal settings, such as garages or converted homes.
The spread of evangelicalism has significant economic and political implications. Evangelical leaders wield growing influence, shaping local economies through church-based businesses and mobilizing their followers in elections.
The political power of evangelicals has become especially visible, with their support proving crucial in recent national campaigns.
The Workers Party, led by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, continues to struggle to win over this group, as only 30% of evangelicals express approval of his administration, compared to 45% of Catholics.
The census also notes a rise in the number of Brazilians with no religious affiliation, now at 9.3%, and a slight increase in followers of Afro-Brazilian religions.
Despite these shifts, Catholicism remains the largest faith, but its dominance continues to erode, especially in the Amazon and urban peripheries.
This transformation reflects deeper changes in Brazilian society. The evangelical surge in the margins signals a shift in how millions of Brazilians find community, support, and identity.
For businesses and policymakers, understanding this trend is essential, as it shapes consumer behavior, labor markets, and electoral outcomes.
The new religious landscape is not just about faith; it is about who holds influence in Brazil's fast-changing urban reality.
