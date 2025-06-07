'Huge Mistake': Amid Donald Trump Vs Elon Musk Spat, JD Vance Says He Hopes Tesla CEO Will 'Come Back Into Fold'

MENAFN - Live Mint) US Vice President JD Vance said Tesla CEO Elon Musk is making a 'huge mistake' by being at a verbal war with Donald Trump, hoping that he“comes back into the fold” after the public feud went through the roof.

“I'm always going to be loyal to the president and I hope that eventually Elon kind of comes back into the fold,” Vance said, speaking on the“This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von” podcast, which was released on Saturday.

However, Vance worried that a reconciliation might not be possible now because Elon Musk has gone 'nuclear'.

“Maybe that's not possible now because he's gone so nuclear, but I hope it is.”

While Vance had earlier showed support for the US President, the interview marked his first direct comments on Musk since the spat erupted.

Elon Musk making a mistake: JD Vance

Speaking during the podcast interview with comedian Theo Von, JD Vance added that Elon Musk is entitled to his own opinion and he does not have to agree with the bill.

| Elon Musk deletes post alleging Trump's name appears in Epstein files

“Elon is entitled to his opinion. I'm not saying he has to agree with the bill or agree with everything that I'm saying.”

He said that the billionaire CEO, who is the world's richest man, is making a 'huge mistake' by feuding with the world's most powerful man.

“I just think it's a huge mistake for the world's wealthiest man - I think one of the most transformational entrepreneurs ever - to be at war with the world's most powerful man, who I think is doing more to save the country than anybody in my lifetime,” Vance said.

| Can Donald Trump deport his 'first buddy' Elon Musk? Here's what we know

The US Vice President said he did not think that the spat between Musk and Trump is not in national interest.

“I just think you've got to have some respect for him and say, 'yeah, we don't have to agree on every issue.' But is this war actually in the interest of the country? I don't think so.”

“The president doesn't think that he needs to be in a blood feud with Elon Musk, and I actually think if Elon chilled out a little bit, everything would be fine,” Vance added.

| 13 Republicans who supported Trump's mega bill flip after Musk's allegations

He had earlier extended support to US President Donald Trump amid the public breakdown.

In a post on X on Friday, Vance said,“President Trump has done more than any person in my lifetime to earn the trust of the movement he leads. I'm proud to stand beside him.”