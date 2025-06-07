Massive Russian Attack On Kharkiv: Injury Toll Rises To 22
He recalled that in the early hours of June 7, Russian forces once again brutally targeted the city's civilian infrastructure.
"Three people have been killed. One of the victims was a 32-year-old man. The other two are still being identified," Klymenko said.
Preliminary information suggests the other two victims were women, aged 59 and 86. Their identities will be confirmed through forensic examination. Police have already collected biological samples for analysis.
Among the injured are a 14-year-old girl and a one-and-a-half-month-old infant. A rescue worker was also injured while responding to the aftermath of the strike.
Klymenko said that first responders - rescuers, police, and medics - arrived on the scene within minutes and have been working around the clock. The State Emergency Service has deployed an operational headquarters.
Emergency and rescue operations are ongoing at two sites. Psychologists are on the ground providing support to those affected by the trauma and shock.
"We're not leaving people alone in their grief. Police officers, rescuers, medics, and psychologists are working as one team to protect what matters most - human life," Klymenko said.
A series of explosions rocked Kharkiv during the air raid alert in the early hours of June 7. The Kyivskyi and Osnovianskyi districts of the city were hit. Strikes damaged a civilian enterprise and a residential building, sparking fires and causing widespread destruction.
As of the morning of June 7, authorities confirmed three dead and 21 injured. Rescue operations are still underway at the damaged enterprise, where up to six workers may be trapped.
