Ukrainian Embassy In Belgium Closely Monitoring Case Of Murder Of Two Ukrainians
The ministry's press service told Ukrinform that the bodies of a woman and her daughter, born in 1979 and 2019 respectively, were discovered during the extinguishing of a fire in a residential building.
"Consular staff are already in contact with the victims' relatives, as well as with local police and the prosecutor's office. The circumstances and cause of the incident are currently under investigation. The Leuven city prosecutor's office has opened a criminal case and investigative actions are ongoing," the statement reads.Read also: Double murder of Ukrainian mother and daughter investigated in Belgian town of Haasrode – media
The ministry said that Ukrainian diplomats would continue providing necessary consular support and would keep the public informed about the progress of the investigation.
Photo: Hannelore Smitz
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
- Signalrank Marks Two-Year Milestone With Strong Performance, Announces V4 Of Investment Selection Model
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- US-Based GEM Fund Commits $80 Million Investment To Vietnam's Leading Proptech Firm Meey Group
- Markets4you Celebrates 18 Years With Global Recognition, New Features, And Expanded Trading Options
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
- Akron, A 100% Cypherpunk Bitcoin Wallet, Launches To Support Spaces Protocol
CommentsNo comment