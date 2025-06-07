Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukrainian Embassy In Belgium Closely Monitoring Case Of Murder Of Two Ukrainians


2025-06-07 10:04:40
The ministry's press service told Ukrinform that the bodies of a woman and her daughter, born in 1979 and 2019 respectively, were discovered during the extinguishing of a fire in a residential building.

"Consular staff are already in contact with the victims' relatives, as well as with local police and the prosecutor's office. The circumstances and cause of the incident are currently under investigation. The Leuven city prosecutor's office has opened a criminal case and investigative actions are ongoing," the statement reads.

Read also: Double murder of Ukrainian mother and daughter investigated in Belgian town of Haasrode – media

The ministry said that Ukrainian diplomats would continue providing necessary consular support and would keep the public informed about the progress of the investigation.

