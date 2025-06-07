Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

GCC Chief Welcomes ILO Decision To Upgrade Palestine Status


2025-06-07 10:02:43
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, June 7 (KUNA) -- Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council Jasem Al-Budaiwi said the resolution, adopted by the 113th International Labor Conference yesterday to recognize Palestine as a non-member observer state in the International Labor Organization (ILO), is fully consistent with the stance of the international community.
"The UN General Assembly had clearly expressed the international stance on the question of Palestine," Al-Budaiwi said in a press release on Saturday.
Al-Budaiwi recalled the UNGA resolution of May 10, 2024, which determines that "the State of Palestine is qualified for membership in the United Nations, in accordance with Article 4 of the Charter of the United Nations and should therefore be admitted to membership in the United Nations."
"The ILO resolution enhances the chances of Palestine to gain full membership in the UN and the specialized UN agencies," he pointed out.
Al-Budaiwi renewed the GCC firm and full support to the legitimate right of the Palestinian people to establish an independent state within the borders of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital. (end)
as


MENAFN07062025000071011013ID1109647895

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search