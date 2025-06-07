403
GCC Chief Welcomes ILO Decision To Upgrade Palestine Status
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, June 7 (KUNA) -- Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council Jasem Al-Budaiwi said the resolution, adopted by the 113th International Labor Conference yesterday to recognize Palestine as a non-member observer state in the International Labor Organization (ILO), is fully consistent with the stance of the international community.
"The UN General Assembly had clearly expressed the international stance on the question of Palestine," Al-Budaiwi said in a press release on Saturday.
Al-Budaiwi recalled the UNGA resolution of May 10, 2024, which determines that "the State of Palestine is qualified for membership in the United Nations, in accordance with Article 4 of the Charter of the United Nations and should therefore be admitted to membership in the United Nations."
"The ILO resolution enhances the chances of Palestine to gain full membership in the UN and the specialized UN agencies," he pointed out.
Al-Budaiwi renewed the GCC firm and full support to the legitimate right of the Palestinian people to establish an independent state within the borders of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital. (end)
