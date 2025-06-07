Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
India, UK Agree To Deepen Coop. After Extensive Talks


2025-06-07 10:02:43
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, June 7 (KUNA) -- India and the UK on Saturday agreed to deepen cooperation after discussing bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual concern.
Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said in a statement that he held delegation-level talks with UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy in New Delhi over regional and global issues, in addition to India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.
Jaishankar also appreciated the UKآ's strong condemnation of the recent attack on Pahalgam and support in combatting terrorism.
He stated that both sides agreed to push the existing collaboration and hoped new opportunities to emerge.
"Your visit at this time gives us an occasion to assess our comprehensive strategic partnership, which I believe has strengthened across all sectors in recent times," Jaishankar said.
He termed the recent conclusion of the India-UK FTA and the Double Contribution Convention as a milestone capable of propelling two way trade and investment, adding it will have a positive effect on other strategic aspects of the bilateral ties and will contribute to the strengthening of supply and value chains.
He appreciated the Technology Security Initiative, saying it will enable deeper collaboration in strategic technology sectors of AI, semiconductors, telecom, quantum, bio-tech, critical minerals and advanced materials.
"The UK-India infrastructure financial bridge can unlock quality long term capital flows from the United Kingdom to India, and that would surely contribute to our infrastructure development," he said.
There is very good collaboration in the education sector with many more universities planning to establish their campuses in India, he added. (end)
