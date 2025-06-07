Cumberland CID, One Cumberland, And The Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area Celebrate The Opening Of Paces Mill After $6.3 Million Renewal

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "When we launched the New Day Palisades project, we envisioned more than just fresh pavement – we imagined a front porch on the Chattahoochee in the national park that belongs to everyone," said Bob Voyles, board chair of the Cumberland CID. "Today, that vision springs to life. The redesigned circulation system, resilient native landscapes, and direct river touchpoints mean every school bus, wheelchair, kayak trailer, and pair of hiking boots can arrive safely, move easily, and experience the river up close. This milestone reflects years of collaboration among the Cumberland CID, the National Park Service, our federal delegation, commercial property owners, and thousands of residents who asked us to re‐imagine their backyard national park."

Phase One Highlights



A newly engineered parking hub and bus‐drop loop untangle traffic and separate pedestrians from vehicles, creating a welcoming destination for more than 270,000 annual visitors.

Space for a sweeping native meadow, bioswales and precision grading now capture and filter stormwater before it reaches the river, stabilizing soils and enhancing ecological resilience across the 22‐acre site. Rebuilt boardwalks, gently graded paths guide every visitor – regardless of ability – directly to the water's edge within minutes, turning the Chattahoochee into an immersive classroom and playground.

The $6.3 million phase one was funded with $4.3 million provided by the Cumberland CID and $2 million in federal appropriations championed by Georgia's congressional delegation, including U.S. Senators Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, and U.S. Representatives Barry Loudermilk, Lucy McBath, and David Scott.

"Today's ribbon cutting is a celebration of partnerships and a representation of what is possible when federal, state, and local leaders work together in service to our community," said U.S. Representative Lucy McBath (GA-06). "The reopening of Paces Mill shows how smart investments in public land improve our health, strengthen our economy, and preserve Georgia's natural treasures for generations to come. As your Congresswoman, I was proud to help secure federal funding for Phase One of this project, and I look forward to remaining engaged as we look ahead to the next stage of development for this wonderful community asset."

"The completion of Phase One marks an exciting time in the effort to revitalize Paces Mill, so the hundreds of thousands of visitors each year can continue to enjoy this area for decades to come," said Congressman Barry Loudermilk (GA-11). "I'm especially proud of the hard work Cumberland Community Improvement District and the nonprofit One Cumberland have done to make this vision a reality, and for the funds Congress was able to appropriate to help complete Phase One."

"The New Day Palisades project is more than a transformation – it's a strategic investment in Cumberland's ecological assets," said Rob Garcia, board chair of One Cumberland. "Through careful planning, we are ensuring Paces Mill remains a cherished destination for outdoor recreation while strengthening our community's identity with improved accessibility, cultural enrichment, and environmental stewardship. We look forward to engaging the community to help move forward the vision of Phase Two."

As funding allows, the $9.5 million Phase Two will begin in 2026 with an expected completion in spring 2027. One Cumberland will work to help raise funds for Phase Two. Phase Two will feature a new Visitor Information Center with enhanced restrooms and changing facilities, an open-air pavilion, and additional elements that will provide greater access to the Chattahoochee River.

Looking ahead: Phase Two (2026‐2027)

Planning is already underway for a $9.5 million second phase that will crown Paces Mill with:



A fully ADA‐accessible Visitor Information Center featuring modern restrooms and changing rooms.

An open‐air pavilion for environmental education and community events.

Broad river steps beneath the U.S. 41 bridge and additional habitat and trail enhancements. River overlooks to increase accessibility to the Chattahoochee River.

When complete in spring of 2027 – timed to coincide with the CRNRA's 50th anniversary, established in 1978 when President Jimmy Carter signed the enabling legislation – the two‐phase effort will stand as the single largest investment in public access to the Chattahoochee within the national park.

To learn more about the New Day Palisades project, please visit .

