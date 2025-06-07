Rescue Operation In Kharkiv Underway: Six Workers May Be Trapped Under Rubble Of Damaged Enterprise
"According to preliminary information, six workers may be trapped on the premises of the enterprise in the Kyivskyi district, which was struck by the enemy today. Communication with them has been lost," the statement reads.
The prosecutor's office confirmed that a search and rescue operation is in progress.Read also: Two police officers injured in massive Russian attack on Kharkiv
As Ukrinform previously reported, a series of explosions occurred in Kharkiv during an air raid alert. A civilian enterprise and a residential building were hit, causing fires. Three people were killed and 21 injured. Damage was reported to 18 apartment buildings and 13 private houses.
